Tajinder Bagga's Arrest: Gautam Gambhir Slams Kejriwal, Calls Delhi CM 'modern Tughlaq'

Amid heated protests emerging over the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Bagga, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday lambasted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Accusing the Delhi CM of misusing police to arrest opposition leaders, Gambhir called Kejriwal a ‘modern-day TUGHLAQ’. Furthering his tirade at the AAP supremo, Gambhir also called him out over the recent Khalistani activities that unfurled in Punjab.

BJP’s Jatinder Bagga was arrested from his residence in Delhi by the Punjab Police on Friday morning. The police took the action a month after Bagga was booked for his statements against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's views on the film The Kashmir Files. Following this, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has now come forward to join fellow BJP leaders in launching salvos at the Delhi CM.

Apart from the arrest, Gambhir also shed light on the recent terror breakdown that took place in Karnal and accused the Delhi CM of letting the Khalistani terrorists “loose” in the AAP-ruled Punjab. “Letting Khalistanis loose in Punjab & arresting opposition party workers from Delhi. Kejriwal is truly a modern-day TUGHLAQ!” the cricketer-turned politician tweeted. He further used the hashtag ‘Delhi Disgusted’ to complete his tweet.

Letting Khalistanis loose in Punjab & arresting opposition party workers from Delhi. Kejriwal is truly a modern day TUGHLAQ! #DelhiDisgusted — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 6, 2022

Punjab Police arrests Tajinder Bagga

Earlier on Friday, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his residence in Janakpuri, Delhi in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. Bagga is currently the Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of BJYM and unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from Hari Nagar. In his complaint, AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia accused him of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter.

BJP slams Kejriwal over Tajinder Bagga's arrest

Following the arrest, the BJP leader Kapil Mishra and spokesperson Prashant Umrao on Friday slammed the arrest and called it an ‘emergency-like situation’. Kapil Mishra tweeted and slammed the event and said that AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal were misusing the Punjab Police as no other leader has done in the past. He further claimed that Kejriwal was using the police force for his personal needs. Kapil Mishra also made a tweet over the same and said that Bagga “cannot be intimidated or weakened by such antics.” Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao also claimed that Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police today and called it an ‘Emergency-like situation’.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ ANI