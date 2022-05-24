Tajinder Bagga's Arrest: HC Seeks Delhi Police Response Over Punjab Police's Plea

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court sought the response of the Delhi Police on the Punjab Police's plea seeking to quash the FIR for allegedly abducting BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence. The Delhi HC issued a notice to Delhi Police, the Delhi government and Bagga on the petition filed by Manpreet Singh, SP Rural, SAS Nagar in Punjab.

A single bench of Justice Anu Malhotra heard the petition of the Punjab Police and said that the respondents shall file their reply within four weeks. The matter will be heard on July 26.

The Punjab Police earlier in May had arrested Bagga from his Janakpuri residence, but the Delhi Police brought the BJP leader back from Haryana, alleging that Punjab Police had not informed them about the arrest. Following Bagga's arrest, the Delhi Police registered an FIR of abduction against Punjab Police personnel.

Row over Tajinder Bagga's arrest

On the morning of May 6, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi, in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. Bagga is currently the Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of BJYM and unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from Hari Nagar.

In his complaint, AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia accused him of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter.

The Punjab Police justified the arrest citing that he deliberately didn't join the investigation despite being served five notices to join the investigation. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Tajindar Bagga's father that the BJP spokesperson was kidnapped by unknown persons.

After getting a search warrant from a court in Dwarka, the Punjab Police party carrying Bagga to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. Bagga was handed over to the Delhi Police and taken back to the national capital after a few hours. Finally, his ordeal came to an end at night as a court in Delhi allowed his release.

In a fresh twist on May 7, a Mohali court issued an arrest warrant against Bagga in connection with the case registered by the Punjab Police. The latter was directed to arrest and produce him before the court of Judicial Magistrate Ravtesh Inderjit Singh on May 23.

After Bagga again moved the Punjab & Haryana High Court seeking a stay on the arrest warrant, a single-judge bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara granted him protection.

(Image: PTI/ANI/REPUBLICWORLD)