A massive political showdown erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the arrest of BJP youth wing leader Tajinder Bagga by the Punjab Police. In the early hours of Friday morning, Punjab Police barged into Bagga's Delhi residence and arrested him. After this, a jurisdictional clash broke out between the Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana police over the BJP leader's custody. Here are the 10 main developments in the chains of events that unfolded throughout the day in Bagga's arrest case:

10 Unforeseen & Unprecedented Developments in Bagga's Arrest:

1. Punjab Police arrests Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his Delhi Residence

BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga was arrested by the Punjab police in the morning around 8:30 am from his home in Delhi's Janakpuri. Bagga was arrested over his month-old tweet in which he allegedly made a threatening statement against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the film, The Kashmir Files. He has been booked for making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation. The Punjab police informed that they had sent notice to Bagga five times to join the investigation but he ignored it and refused to join.

2. Delhi Police Files Kidnapping Case Over Arrest Of Tajinder Singh Bagga By Punjab Police

The Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case in connection with BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest. The Delhi Police informed that they have received a complaint from a BJP leader that the standard operating procedure (SOPs) was not followed during the arrest and hence Punjab police should be booked under these charges. Delhi Police reportedly filed an FIR against the Punjab Police under Sections 34, 295, 342, 365, 392 and 452 of the IPC for illegally abducting the BJP leader.

3. Three-way Police tug-of-war over Tajinder Bagga's arrest

At Kurukshetra, the Haryana Police intercepted the Punjab Police which was taking Tajinder Bagga to Mohali. Citing Delhi Police's FIR and calling the arrest illegal, Haryana Police stopped the Punjab Police team from taking Bagga to Mohali after a kidnapping case was registered based on a complaint by Bagga's father. The complaint also alleged that Punjab Police had not taken due permission that is required under Indian law to arrest Bagga.

4. Visuals Of Tajinder Bagga being forcibly taken out of his residence accessed

Exclusive visuals of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga forcibly being arrested have been accessed. In the video, it can be seen that the Punjab police crowded around the BJP's youth wing leader’s residence. The police are seen to have arrived at the BJP leader’s residence early in the morning. The large group of officers then barged into Bagga's residence, and later, can be seen taking him out. Bagga was forcefully taken to the convoy in which the police arrived and was driven out of the national capital.

5. Delhi Police Takes Custody of BJP Leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Hours after the jurisdiction clash and after Haryana police intercepted Bagga's convoy, the Delhi police took the custody of the BJP leader and detained the Punjab cops

6. Punjab Police move High Court after Delhi Police takes Bagga from them

After Delhi Police took Bagga's custody in Haryana, the Punjab Police approached the Punjab & Haryana High Court against the detention of their personnel in Kurukshetra and called the Haryana Police intervention a violation of the law.

7. High Court sends notice to Delhi & Haryana police

The Punjab and Haryana High Court asked Delhi and Haryana Police to file an affidavit regarding the detention of Punjab police officers who went to arrest the BJP leader on Friday. The three Punjab police personnel detained include Punjab Police DSP (Investigation) HS Sandhu, ASI Gurpratap Singh, and Constable Rajbir Singh. DSP Sandhu later maintained that the Punjab police had followed necessary processes and that they had not assaulted Tajinder Bagga's father as he had alleged.

8. Tajinder Bagga's parents claim attack; demand probe into son's arrest

Tajinder Bagga's parents lambasted the Punjab police for manhandling their son and challenged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. They said that their son was forcefully taken out by the Punjab Police from his Delhi residence and his father was also beaten up by the police. Bagga's father's cellphone was also snatched by the police when he tried to record a video. Bagga's mother revealed that they have answered all the five notices they received.

9. BJP protests in multiple cities; tempers spill over outside AAP HQ and Janakpuri police station

Hundreds of BJP workers gathered outside AAP's headquarters in Delhi and protested against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party. A few BJP workers expressed their anger by putting posters and papers on fire. While numerous protesters also broke barricades and got involved in scuffles with the AAP workers. The protesters were heard raising slogans, "Dadagiri Nahin chalegi". As a result, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, along with party workers, was detained by the police.

10. Tajinder Bagga taken to Janakpuri police station; Haryana CM claims processes were flouted by Punjab cops

In the latest development, the Delhi Police has brought the BJP leader back to the National Capital, to the Janakpuri police station. He will now likely be produced before a magistrate, even as Haryana CM Khattar said that the Haryana police had simply done their jobs. Khattar narrated the sequence of events and said that Bagga's father filed an FIR after which the Delhi police told their Haryana counterparts where his convoy would be driving through, and thereafter, the Haryana police intercepted it. He also spoke about it being a political arrest.

