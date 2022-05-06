Tajinder Bagga's Father Alleges Manhandling By Punjab Police, Vows To Challenge Kejriwal

As the Delhi police managed to get the custody of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga after he was arrested by the Punjab police, Bagga's father on Friday lambasted the Punjab police for manhandling his son, and challenged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stating that Tajinder's father will also start a front against him.

Speaking to the media, Tajinder Bagga's father said, "Rules were not followed. They did not let him even wear his turban or put a cloth on his head. Tajinder requested them to allow him to wear turban but they didn't let him. They snatched my mobile, punched me as well. I have filed a complaint against them. I will see the Punjab police in court. Our next step is that I challenge Kejriwal that now Tajinder's father will also open a front against you."

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police have now moved Punjab and Haryana High Court, citing the intervention by Haryana Police over violation of law. On the other hand, the High Court has asked Haryana govt to file a reply till 4 p.m. to justify why police have detained Punjab police officers.

BJP slams Kejriwal Over Tajinder Bagga's Arrest

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday claimed that BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga has been arrested by Punjab Police from his Delhi residence without following protocols. BJP leader Kapil Mishra and spokesperson Prashant Umrao on Friday slammed the arrest and called it an "emergency-like situation".

Kapil Mishra tweeted and slammed the event and said that AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was misusing the Punjab Police like no other leader has done in the past. He further claimed that Kejriwal was using the police force for his personal needs. Kapil Mishra also made a tweet over the same and said that Bagga “cannot be intimidated or weakened by such antics.”

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao also claimed that Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police and called it an emergency.

“BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga has been arrested by Punjab police from his Delhi residence. 50 Punjab police personnel come to his home and arrested him like a terrorist without informing the local Delhi Police Station. This is a real Emergency-like situation,” he tweeted.