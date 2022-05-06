After Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested, his parents - father Preet Pal Singh Bagga and mother Kamaljeet Kaur - joined Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Republic's Debate at 9 on Friday. Speaking to Goswami, Preet Pal Singh who was at home when his son was arrested, made it clear that there was no notice, no documents put forth by the Punjab Police when they came in civil attire and not in uniform to their residence in Janakpuri area of Delhi at around 8:30 in the morning.

"Today at 8:30 am there was a knock on the door, two people came inside...I made them sit. I was talking, it had been a maximum of two minutes when the door was opened from outside...and one after the other, over 15 men barge in. They surrounded the room and began dragging Tajinder," Preet Pal Singh Bagga said.

'I was assaulted' claims Tajinder's father

During the exclusive conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Preet Pal Singh narrated how when Tajinder was being dragged outside, he rushed to get his phone and make a video of the incident. "One of the people came to me and pushed me towards my room. There he tried snatching my phone, but when I refused to give it to him he first punched me in my face and then twisted my hand, and landed a punch on my neck and shoulder. He then took my phone, and came outside," he said.

#BaggaTweetArrest | I tried to make a video so I went to get my phone. A person followed me, then tried to snatch my phone. I didn't give it to him so he punched me, then hit me again, and then snatched it: Preet Pal Singh, Tajinder Bagga's father https://t.co/RsXDXTz45I pic.twitter.com/9qDZt9JXdn — Republic (@republic) May 6, 2022

'Arrested because he sought apology from Arvind Kejriwal'

Tajinder's mother Kamaljeet Kaur claimed that her son was punished for continuously voicing his opinion against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

"Actually, Tajinder has been exposing the truth behind all of Arvind Kejriwal's works through RTI (Right to Information). The Mohalla clinics, the hospitals, and the schools that are in Delhi- he keeps taking their videos and bringing out the truth. Kejriwal always has grievances against Tajinder as to why he keeps doing this. The tweet on Kejriwal in connection to 'The Kashmir Files' is just an excuse," she said.

"Tajinder just said that if you are calling the picture false...you must have seen how in the Delhi Assembly he falsified the picture while the MLAs from his party sat behind and laughing...He just said that you are laughing at what was the biggest genocide in the country, you apologise or else the youth wing of the BJP won't let you live...Now, where is the life threat?" Tajinder's mother added.