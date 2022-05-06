On Friday, a massive political face-off erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the arrest of BJP youth wing leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police. Republic TV spoke exclusively to Tajinder Bagga's father Preet Pal Singh, who stated that his son's arrest was solely due to political reasons. He accused Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief, Arvind Kejriwal, of "disrespecting the Constitution" by not following the legal procedure.

Speaking to Republic TV, Tajinder Bagga's father Preet Pal Singh narrated the ordeal. He said, "This morning, a team of over 15 police personnel came to our home. They forcibly tried to pull Tajinder outside without telling us what was happening. We agreed to go outside, and Tajinder kept pleading to let him wear the Turban. However, they dragged him out. When I tried to make a video, the police took me to another room and punched me in the face. They snatched my cellphone and took Tajinder in the car. When I came outside from the second door, I saw over 15 cars were stationed outside the house. "

Further talking about the possible reasons behind the arrest, he stated, "I believe the arrest was due to political reasons. Kejriwal had clashes with Tajinder since the time he formed the party. The Delhi CM had issues with my son as he used to call out the former's wrongdoings. Kejriwal also tried to include Tajinder in the party, however, he refused it. He clearly said that I am a BJP member and will continue to remain in the same party."

"I feel this shouldn't happen. If Tajinder didn't do anything wrong. If he committed a crime in Delhi, an FIR should be booked in Delhi. Punjab has nothing to do with this and Punjab Police shouldn't interfere. When a person sees another person crossing all limits, he won't care about the language or any other thing. All this is happening out of sheer hate as Kejriwal feels offended by Tajinder's tweets. Kejriwal doesn't like anyone who speaks the truth," Preet Pal Singh Bagga said.

"I would have had no issues if you had simply arrested Tajinder following all the protocols and if you had informed us what is happening. But you keep BR Ambedkar's picture in the office and disrespect the Constitution. No one has the right to disrespect the Constitution," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Preet Pal Singh has filed an FIR at the Janakpuri Police Station under Sections 452 (trespass), 365 (kidnap or abduction), 342 (wrongful confinement), 392 (robbery), 295 (act to outrage religious feelings) 34 (acts done by several people in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Singh is seeking urgent action into events before his son's arrest.

Fight over Bagga's arrest

The Delhi Police have registered a kidnapping case in connection with BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's detention. This comes after Punjab Police arrested Bagga on Friday morning over his alleged threat to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Police informed that they have received a complaint from the BJP leader that the standard operating procedure (SOPs) was not followed during the arrest and hence, Punjab Police should be booked under these charges.

Bagga was arrested over his month-old tweet wherein he wrote an alleged threatening statement against CM Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the film, The Kashmir Files. He has been booked for making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation. The Punjab Police informed that they sent 5 notices for Bagga to join the investigation, however, he ignored them and refused to cooperate.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court asked Delhi and Haryana Police to file an affidavit regarding the detention of Punjab police officers who went to arrest the BJP leader on Friday. The three police detained include - Punjab Police DSP (Investigation) HS Sandhu, ASI Gurpratap Singh, and Constable Rajbir Singh.