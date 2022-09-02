Tajinder Bagga's Kulhad Biryani Target Of AAP-SP Campaign? 'Why're Veg Sanghis Mum?'

Not even 24 hours after the launch of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's 'Kulhad Biryani' on Zomato, the BJP leader slammed the 'AAP-SP campaign' against his brand on Friday. Taking to Twitter, the National Secretary of the youth wing of the BJP, opined that SP and AAP were left with 'no work' and were that's why putting their all to destroy 'Kulhad Biryani: India's first Jhatka Biryani brand'.

SP, in a post on the microblogging site, had called Bagga "the ultimate disciple of PM Modi, who lectures on culture, vegetarianism, tradition, character and face."

"A frantic BJP member and a former member of the RSS" had opened a new business under the name of Kulhad Biryani, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party wrote, adding, "Why are the vegetarian Sanghis mum now? The BJP member did not feel ashamed in selling Biryani?"

"I can proudly say today, that unlike your father, I don't steal money or take bribes...Whatever I have or will have, whatever I eat, I get it from my hard-earned money," Bagga wrote in reply.

लगता हैं देश में समाजवादी पार्टी , आम आदमी पार्टी के पास कोई और विषय नही बचा है जो पूरी ताक़त लगा रहे एकमात्र झटका ब्रांड को झुकाने के लिए । गर्व से कह सकता हूँ , ना तुम्हारे पिताजी की तरह टूटीं चुराता हूँ , ना ही दलाली खाता हूँ जो खाता हूँ कमा के खाता हूँ https://t.co/hgVSh8nYxh — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) September 2, 2022

Fake reviews for Tajinder Bagga's Kulhad Biryani?

In another post, with screenshots, he claimed that the AAP followers, who he called 'AAPtards' were picking old pics from the internet to give fake reviews on Google. In the screenshot of the tweet, a lizard was spotted on a plate of Biryani. "The caption read, "Worst Biryani ever! I was delivered lizard biryani instead of Chicken Biryani."

Pertinently, Kulhad Biryani is in discussion for the intriguing Menu. Say, for example, the iconic Hyderabadi chicken biryani has been named 'Bhagyanagar Dum Chicken Biryani', at a time there is a push for renaming the Telangana capital.

'400 per cent increase in sales'

Against the backdrop of the 'fake reviews', Bagga claimed that the sale has increased 400 per cent, with reviews flowing in from all corners, in the official mail of Kulhad Biryani.