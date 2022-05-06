Tajinder Bagga's Lawyer Slams Punjab Police; 'clear Case Of Kidnapping, Didn't Have ID'

Amid massive political heat after Punjab Police arrested BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Friday at his Delhi residence, Bagga's lawyer Monika Arora has slammed the Punjab Police, stating that not even a 'P' from the word 'procedure' has been followed.

Bagga's lawyer Monika Arora said, "The FIR will be looked into after the investigation.The entire FIR is questionable. Not a 'P' from procedure has been followed. Were those abducters outsiders or policemen? everything needs to be investigated. It's a clear case of kidnapping. Without uniform and without ID you can't come to Delhi."

Meanwhile, Tajinder Bagga has been brought to Janakpuri police station in Delhi, even as his father continues to allege physical assault by Punjab Police, which the Punjab Advocate General has denied.

On the other hand, hundreds of BJP workers gathered outside AAP's headquarters in Delhi and protested against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party. In the dramatic visuals captured by Republic TV, a few BJP workers can be seen showing anger by putting posters and papers on fire, while numerous protesters also broke barricades and got involved in a fight with the AAP workers.

The protesters were heard raising slogans, "Dadagiri nahin chalegi". As a result, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta was detained by the police.

HC sends notice to Delhi, Haryana Police

The Punjab and Haryana High Court asked Delhi and Haryana Police to file an affidavit regarding the detention of Punjab police officers who went to arrest the BJP leader on Friday. The three police detained include - Punjab Police DSP (Investigation) HS Sandhu, ASI Gurpratap Singh, and Constable Rajbir Singh.

The Delhi Police have registered a kidnapping case in connection with BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's detention. This comes after Punjab Police arrested Bagga on Friday morning over his alleged threat to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Police informed that they have received a complaint from the BJP leader that the standard operating procedure (SOPs) was not followed during the arrest and hence, Punjab Police should be booked under these charges.

Bagga was arrested over his month-old tweet wherein he wrote an alleged threatening statement against CM Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the film, The Kashmir Files. He has been booked for making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation. The Punjab Police informed that they sent 5 notices for Bagga to join the investigation, however, he ignored them and refused to cooperate.