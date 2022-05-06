Tajinder Bagga's Mother Says 'answered All Notices, Police Arrested Him For No Reason'

In a breaking development, Republic TV spoke exclusively to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's mother regarding the arrest of her son. While speaking to Republic, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's mother said that her son was forcefully taken out by the Punjab Police from his Delhi residence and his father was also beaten up by the police. She said Bagga's father's cellphone was also snatched by the police when he tried to record a video. Bagga's mother revealed that they have answered all the five notices they received.

Speaking to Republic, Tajinder Bagga's mother Kamaljeet Kaur said, "I just got to know that Delhi Police has got Tajinder's custody. They arrested him for no reason. Tajinder and his father were sitting and the door was knocked. They took Tajinder's father when he tried to make a video. Tajinder's father was beaten up by the Police and his phone was snatched so that he cannot record the truth."

"Notices were sent to our house and we have answered all the notices. Tajinder's father was punched in the face while Tajinder kept pleading to let him wear the Turban. By doing this, they even disrespected our religion. What was his fault?" she added.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Tajinder Bagga's father claimed that he was punched in the face when he attempted to capture the incident of the arrest on video. He said, "This morning, a team of police personnel came to our home and dragged Tajinder out. When I picked up my mobile phone to record a video of the incident, police took me to another room and punched me in the face."

In visuals accessed by Republic TV, the Punjab Police can be seen crowding at Tajinder Bagga's residence. The police barged into the BJP leader’s residence early in the morning and later, they can be seen taking him out forcefully. Bagga was forcefully taken to the convoy in which the police arrived and was taken out of the national capital.

Delhi Police files kidnapping case over Bagga's arrest

The Delhi police have registered a kidnapping case in connection with BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's detention. This comes after Punjab Police arrested Bagga on Friday morning over his alleged threat to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Police informed that they have received a complaint from the BJP leader that the standard operating procedure (SOPs) was not followed during the arrest and hence, Punjab Police should be booked under these charges.

Bagga was arrested over his month-old tweet wherein he wrote an alleged threatening statement against CM Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the film, The Kashmir Files. He has been booked for making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation. The Punjab Police informed that they have sent notice to Bagga five times earlier to join the investigation, however, he ignored it and refused to join.