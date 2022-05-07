Tajinder Bagga’s Release Ordered By Magistrate In Gurugram, BJP Leader Returns Home

In a major relief for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Singh Bagga, the Magistrate Court of Gurugram granted bail to the leader on Saturday at midnight. Bagga was produced before the Magistrate court on Friday late at night. According to Republic TV's sources, the BJP leader has reached home safely. Bagga will go to court on Monday, May 9. The Punjab Police arrested the BJP leader Bagga on Friday morning over his month-old tweet wherein he wrote an alleged threatening statement against CM Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the film, The Kashmir Files.

Taking to Twitter, BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya also wrote, "Bagga will reach home safe in few minutes. This was possible only because our leadership stood steadfast with us. Gratitude to PM @narendramodi Ji, HM @AmitShah Ji, @JPNadda

Tajinder Bagga's arrest sparks major political war

Tajinder Bagga was arrested over his month-old tweet wherein he wrote an alleged threatening statement against CM Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the film, The Kashmir Files. He has been booked for making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation. The Punjab Police informed that they sent five notices for Bagga to join the investigation, however, he ignored them and refused to cooperate.

The Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case in connection with BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's detention. This comes after Punjab Police arrested Bagga on Friday morning over his alleged threat to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Police informed that they have received a complaint from the BJP leader that the standard operating procedure (SOPs) was not followed during the arrest and hence, Punjab Police should be booked under these charges.

Hundreds of BJP workers gathered outside AAP's headquarters in Delhi and protested against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party. While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Bagga's parents slammed CM Kejriwal for not following the law and order and disrespecting their religion.