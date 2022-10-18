Take Lie Detector Test: BJP's Kapil Misha Dares DyCM Sisodia To Prove CBI Said 'leave AAP'

After Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that during the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) grilling, he was asked to leave the Aam Aadmi Party or else cases will be registered against him, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra challenged Sisodia to undergo a lie detector and narco test for the remarks made against the central agency.

Speaking to reporters over Sisodia's claim, Kapil Mishra said, "Yesterday, the whole country saw a Tamasha of ‘Loot & Jhoot’. One man who has been called to appear in front of the CBI in connection with liquor commission, bribery, comes out and speaks lies about the officers of the central agency. This is not a normal incident… A person who is accused, who has been questioned, is giving false statements against those officers who are interrogating him. This should be seen as an attempt to influence the investigation."

#WATCH | BJP leader Kapil Mishra says, "...a man (Manish Sisodia) comes out after interrogation&gives false statements about officers of top central agencies...I challenge him to either apologise or face media by 5 pm today & say he's ready for a lie detector test & Narco test.." pic.twitter.com/GlB9Swdunh — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

"I challenge Manish Sisodia to either apologise or face media by 5 pm today and say he's ready for a lie detector test and a narco test," BJP leader Kapil Mishra added. "I challenge Manish Sisodia to take the tests. You can't just speak lies about the central agencies," Mishra said.

'They said, they will make me the CM': Sisodia after CBI's grilling

Notably, after nearly 10 hours of the CBI grilling on Monday, Sisodia alleged that the whole case is "fake" and has been done to make Operation Lotus successful. "Today I saw in the CBI office that there's no issue of any scam (excise policy case). The whole case is fake. I understood all that in the nine hour-questioning today. The case isn't to probe any scam against me, but to make Operation Lotus successful in Delhi," the Deputy CM told reporters.

Adding further he said, "I was asked inside the CBI office to leave (AAP), or else such cases will keep getting registered against me. I was told 'Satyendar Jain ke upar konse sachhe cases hain?'...I said, 'I won't leave AAP for BJP'. They said they'll make me CM."

However, the central agency refuted Sisodia's allegations. "The CBI strongly refutes these allegations and reiterates that the examination of Sisodia was carried out in a professional and legal manner strictly as per the allegations against him in the FIR. The investigation of the case will continue as per the law," the agency said in a statement, PTI reported.

Notably, the AAP leader was grilled on various aspects of the AAP government's excise policy, his relations with other accused, including businessman Vijay Nair, and documents recovered during searches in the case, the officials said.

The CBI has also questioned Raghava Reddy, the son of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, in the case.