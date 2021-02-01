'Taking Privatisation Route To Save Itself': Adhir Ranjan Slams Centre On Union Budget

Congress is unhappy over the Union Budget 2021 as several leaders of the grand old party have come forward criticising the budget. Congress leader Adhiranjan Chowdhury while expressing his criticisms on the Budget has said that the Centre has presented an ordinary budget in unprecedented time. He accused the government of taking an taking the route of privatisation to save itself.

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "We had expected that since Budget is being presented in unprecedented times, we will see glimpses of an unprecedented measure. But this is an ordinary Budget in unprecedented times through which the government wants to save itself by taking the route of privatization."

He also slammed the government for the Rs 1,000 crore welfare schemes in poll-bound states of Assam and West Bengal by saying that the government has made itself a "road for vote".

"There are elections in some states so they made 'road for vote'. They spoke of spending money but we received no Grant. We had expected that they will transfer cash to help poor but nothing happened," he said.

This comes as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the welfare of Tea workers, especially women and children from Assam and West Bengal, the states which are to go to assembly polls in the coming months.

Lashing out at the Centre, he termed the policies of the centre as "Disinvestment and privatization" and stated that the Centre things the "country is for sale".

Rahul Gandhi disappointed with Union Budget 2021

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021 on Monday. Prior to the budget, Rahul Gandhi had asked for supporting MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment, besides expecting an increase in Health Care expenditure and Defence expenditure for obvious reasons as the country grappled with the pandemic and volatility on the borders at the Northern frontiers.

#Budget2021 must:



-Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment.



-Increase Healthcare expenditure to save lives.



-Increase Defence expenditure to safeguard borders. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2021

Nirmala Sitharaman has allotted Rs 2.23 lakh crores for Health Care sector, a mammoth increase of 137% as against the previous year's health care budget, along with a significant increase in Defence budget too, as asked by Rahul Gandhi in his tweet ahead of the Budget. Moreover, the Union Budget 2021 sees an increased focus on infrastructure spending with an aim of creation of assets for the country's future which in turn is a force multiplier for employment generation, as said by Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal while speaking with Republic TV.

However, the Congress leader seemed dejected with the budget, as he took to Twitter and accused the Centre of giving the country's assets to "crony capitalists".

Forget putting cash in the hands of people, Modi Govt plans to handover India's assets to his crony capitalist friends.#Budget2021 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2021

