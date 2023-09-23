Taking Strong View Of MLAs' Absence, TMC Sets New Rules For Attendance During Sessions

In a significant step, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will monitor the attendance of the party’s MLAs by maintaining two attendance registers for its legislators in the Assembly, one in the office of the Parliamentary Affairs Minister and the other in the chief whip’s room, and send a weekly attendance report to the party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said, that the decision was taken during Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) legislature party’s disciplinary committee meeting, formed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after several party legislators were absent in the Assembly during the last session.

Chattopadhyay, the chairman of the disciplinary committee, headed the panel, which also included Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, Power Minister Arup Biswas, Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, and Minister of State for Forest Department Birbaha Hansda as its members.

Chattopadhyay, while speaking to the agency, said, "I convened a meeting, and there we observed that when the Speaker conducts voting inside the Assembly, the number of members present is sometimes horrible. We have 236 members, but the presence of party members during voting is 130, 140, and 160. That is not deserving."

He said that in the meeting, it was 'unanimously' decided that all the members have to sign in an attendance register, separate from the Assembly register.

"The ministers will sign the register in my room, and the MLAs will sign their attendance in the chief whip's room," he said, adding that every weekend during the Assembly, a report to the Chief Minister stating who all didn't participate in the Assembly proceedings will be sent.

However, notification has not been sent to the MLAs yet, and a decision will be taken only after a meeting with TMC Supreme.

(with ANI inputs)