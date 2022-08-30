Tale Of 2 Kejriwals? From Touting 'no New Liquor Shops' In 2016 To Eyeing 850 More In 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been facing fire ever since the Delhi liquor scam exploded, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia being on the radar of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). As far as the Excise Policy 2021-22 is concerned, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party have changed their stand on liquor sales, in the last few years.

The same Delhi government, that brought the Excise Policy 2021-22, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who said that he wanted to open 850 more liquor shops in the national capital, sang a completely different song a few years ago.

AAP's changing stance on liquor sale in last 5 years

In March 2019, while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, the AAP supremo questioned the 'blatant illegal open sale of liquor' in the national capital. He had further stated that despite this, he is unable to stop the illegal sale of liquor as Delhi Police is under the direct control of the central government.

In September 2019, the party had released a statement, claiming that 'under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, liquor shops running in the name of department store were raided in several parts of Delhi'.

At that time, Sisodia had said, “We were getting complaints from all across Delhi, that liquor shops are being run in the name of departmental stores, following which raids are being done across Delhi. Officers of the excise department are raiding such shops in different parts of Delhi. I myself went to some parts to check on it today. Till now, two departmental stores have been sealed. Wherever we are finding a violation of law, immediate action is being taken, no one will be spared.”

Sisodia is currently being probed by the CBI in the liquor scam case, where he has been accused of irregularities in the revamped Excise Policy 2021-22, by taking decisions over it without any approval of the Cabinet and subsequently the Lt. Governor, to provide post-tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''.

In October 2017, the AAP-led Delhi government had decided that the residents will take a call on the existence of liquor shops in their area, especially in residential areas, and that the residents of a particular area can vote out a liquor shop from their area if they face harassment because of the existence of the liquor shop in their area.

"Liquor shops, including those running legally, will face the public scrutiny if there are any problems to the residents of the area. The residents will now be free to approach their respective MLAs and district administration with their complaints against such liquor vends," said an official press release by the Delhi Government in 2017.

In 2016, Arvind Kejriwal announced that no new liquor shops would be opened that year. "Firstly, we have decided that no new liquor shops will be opened in Delhi this year...Secondly, if the existing shops are causing trouble to the residents of the area, then we will convene a Mohalla sabha and decide on whether or not the shops should be closed, on 2/rd majority."

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal's guru Anna Hazare wrote a letter criticising the Delhi CM of 'forgetting the principles and ideology'. He said that opening of liquor shops could lead to an increase in corruption, and that it is not in the interests of people.

He wrote, "After joining politics and becoming the CM, it seems that you forgot your principles and ideology. That's why your government formulated a new liquor policy in Delhi. It seems that this will give an impetus to liquor sales as well as consumption of liquor. Liquor shops can be opened in every lane. This can lead to an increase in corruption. This is not in the interest of people". He also alleged that Kejriwal is drunk on power.

However, a few years on, AAP's stance on liquor seems to have changed, with the rollout of Excise Policy 2021-22 and Kejriwal's call to open more liquor shops.