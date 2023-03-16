Tale Of Two Oppn Leaders Abroad: Rahul Rants In London, BJD MP Praises PM Modi Model

Amid the uproar in the parliament over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s anti-India remarks in the United Kingdom, opposition leader from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Member of Parliament Sasmit Patra praised PM Modi’s mantra of development on the foreign soil in an event in Bahrain.

Patra, addressing 146th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Bahrain on Wednesday, appreciated India’s efforts under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative delivering vaccines to 99 countries and to the various entities of the United Nations (UN) walking the talk on the principle of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka ka Prayas.’

Honoured to be addressing the General Assembly at 146th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) at Bahrain on behalf of INDIA. If you can spare some time, please do watch the 3-minute speech. (Video clip 1/2)... continued pic.twitter.com/0HrLGZlsFr — ଡ଼ଃ ସସ୍ମିତ ପାତ୍ର I Dr. Sasmit Patra (@sasmitpatra) March 15, 2023

India's vaccine outreach

“India believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which means ‘The World Is One Family.’ It is with this belief in peaceful coexistence, and inclusive societies that India provided more than 291 million doses of ‘Make-In-India’ COVID vaccines to 99 countries and to United Nations entities, including more than 14 million doses of COVID vaccines as a grant to 50 countries and United Nations peacekeepers totalling support to 150 countries,” said Patra.

“Today, India is moving ahead, pursuing the principle of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka ka Prayas,’ which means companionship for all, development for all, trust of all, efforts of all the all-inclusive, peaceful coexistence mantra,” added Patra.

India’s contribution to UN peacekeeping force

India has contributed significantly to the United Nations peacekeeping force, with 253,000 Indians having served for various peacekeeping missions around the world.

Among other achievements and contributions of India to the world, the BJD MP also touched upon India’s efforts in the area of Sustainable Development Goals and the various programmes and legislations introduced in the direction.

The youth across the world consider India as a role model, he said, adding, “People of our nations look forward to us for guidance, support, and redressal of their grievances. The youth of the world consider us role models. We have a huge responsibility. We are duty-bound and take responsibility for the people we represent. Let us work together in a common voice to build a sustainable, inclusive, progressive, peaceful, healthy, and happy society,” he added.

