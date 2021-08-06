Taliban Desecrates Gurdwara Thala Sahib, Akali Dal's Manjinder Sirsa Demands Strict Action

Taliban removed 'Nishan Sahib,' a Sikh religious flag from the roof of historical Gurdwara Thala Sahib in the Chamkani area of Paktia province in Afghanistan. Reacting to the development, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that government should intervene and take strict action.

Speaking to Republic TV, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Taliban not only removed Nishan Sahib, but also threatened local Sikhs to kill them if they don't leave the country. I've asked Prime Minister to intervene and hopefully they have issued a condemnation and ordered strict action. It is a very historic gurdwara and the government should take strict action."

The gurudwara holds massive significance as it was visited by Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh religion. The reports of the removal of Nishan Sahib came just last week. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the body responsible for the management of gurdwaras, has called on the Centre and the Afghanistan government to ensure safety of Sikhs living in Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover.

Notably, this is not the first time that this particular gurdwara is in news. In July 2020, Nidhan Singh Sachdeva, a leader of the Sikh community was abducted from the gurudwara. Sachdeva's abduction was followed by a massacre of 30 Sikhs in Guru Har Rai Gurdwara Sahib in Kabul in May last year.

Taliban's growing dominance

Since the withdrawal of US troops, the Taliban has recaptured many territories. The terrorist organisation's fresh offensive threatens human rights for women, as per the report published by the Human Rights Watch Agency (HRW). “The Afghan government’s failure to provide accountability for violence against women and girls has undermined progress to protect women’s rights,” HRW noted.

The UN’s Assistance Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported that the number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan is up by 47%. According to the report, 5,183 civilians were reported between January and June. Of the total, around 2,400 deaths and injuries were reported in May and June when fighting between the Taliban and Afghan forces escalated.