In the all-party meeting on Thursday, the Centre was unsparing on the Taliban while outlining its views on the sudden collapse of the Afghanistan government. Giving a briefing to the leaders of political parties such as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress, former PM HD Deve Gowda, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and TMC's Saugata Roy and Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar explained that the situation in Afghanistan is extremely critical. Mentioning that India is trying to rescue as many persons as possible, he expressed solidarity with the people of the war-torn country.

As per sources, he reportedly made it clear that the Taliban didn't stand by its commitment to have a peaceful transition of power as per the Doha agreement. Also known as the 'Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan', it was signed by the terrorist group and the US on February 29, 2020. It focused on the complete withdrawal of foreign forces, the commitment of the Taliban to not allow any of its members or other terrorist groups to use the soil of Afghanistan against the US and its allies and the formation of a new government by an intra-Afghan dialogue. Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla also spoke on this occasion.

India's evacuation efforts

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, at least 20 persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. From the beginning of the crisis, the Centre has been focused on ensuring security in Afghanistan and the safe return of Indian nationals. Jaishankar has been in touch with his counterparts of various countries such as the US, the UK, Estonia, and France.

While India evacuated around 46 people on August 16, nearly 150 individuals including Indian Embassy staff, their families, and security personnel today were rescued from Kabul via a special Indian Air Force aircraft a day later. Meanwhile, PM Modi chaired meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security on August 17 and 18 to review the evacuation process of the Indians and the steps taken to ensure the safety of Sikhs and Hindus stranded in Afghanistan. As per sources, he called for providing all possible help to not just Indians but also Afghan nationals who are seeking assistance from India.

In another development, the Ministry of Home Affairs introduced a new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” to fast-track visa applications of Afghans for their entry into India. On August 22, India brought back 392 persons including Afghan lawmakers Anarkali Honaryar and Narender Singh Khalsa, Sikhs and Hindus in three different flights as part of the evacuation mission. So far, India has brought back over 800 persons as a part of 'Operation Devi Shakti'.