'Talk To Agitators': Shatrughan Sinha's Appeal To PM Modi After Jamia Shooting

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage in dialogue with those agitating against the government saying that there is a need to "heal their wounds" and "embrace them" to ensure "good sense" prevails. He was reacting to the firing on anti-CAA protesters by a gunman at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday. He even said the government should not search for excuses to postpone/delay the Delhi Assembly elections.

Shatrughan Sinha, who left BJP after not getting a ticket for the 2019 general elections, in a series of tweets called for consensus and avoid confrontations. "Let’s not go for confrontations any more. It hasn’t been successful, it’s the time for consensus," he said.

What is happening Hon’ble Sir? It’s heart breaking. Whether our leaders/ ministers have provoked it? Highly condemnable!

There are rumours...and we hope, wish & pray that you are not helplessly searching for excuses to postpone/delay the elections in the name of the chaotic — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 1, 2020

emergency situation of law & order in Delhi / country. Nonetheless,they are our people, our students, our children & women from our families, who are pleading for justice. As a friend, frm colleague I humbly suggest, you must have a direct talk with them, instead of provoking — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 1, 2020

them further. It’s time to heal their wounds, apply some balm, wipe their tears, embrace them, it will make you more human & a friend / guardian of the society in the real sense. Once again, I say there’s still time good sense must prevail on our people before it’s too late. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 1, 2020

'Let’s not divide but unite'

He added, "Already some of our friends, CMs have rejected your ideas out right, even our friend, CM, Bihar #NitishKumar has come out with some riders. Let’s not divide but unite the nation in the name of peace, equality & prosperity (sic)."

Thakur chants controversial slogan

Anurag Thakur’s shocking video came to light on Monday, where he is seen chanting and encouraging the crowd to repeat the provocative slogan of 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Gun down all the traitors of the country). On this occasion, Thakur was campaigning for Manish Chaudhari, the BJP candidate for the Rithala Assembly constituency.

Despite the widespread condemnation, Thakur has neither denied nor apologised for his remark yet. After conducting an inquiry, the Election Commission of India imposed a three-day campaigning ban on Thakur.

