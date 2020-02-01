Union Budget
'Talk To Agitators': Shatrughan Sinha's Appeal To PM Modi After Jamia Shooting

Politics

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha appealed PM Modi to engage in dialogue with those agitating against government saying there is a need to "heal their wounds"

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shatrughan Sinha

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage in dialogue with those agitating against the government saying that there is a need to "heal their wounds" and "embrace them" to ensure "good sense" prevails. He was reacting to the firing on anti-CAA protesters by a gunman at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday. He even said the government should not search for excuses to postpone/delay the Delhi Assembly elections.

READ | Jamia Alumni Association Files Police Complaint Against BJP's Thakur, Varma, Mishra

Shatrughan Sinha, who left BJP after not getting a ticket for the 2019 general elections, in a series of tweets called for consensus and avoid confrontations. "Let’s not go for confrontations any more. It hasn’t been successful, it’s the time for consensus," he said.

READ | Budget 2020: 'Doubling Farmer Income' Imperative Gets 16-point Plan, Rs 2.83 Tn Allocation

'Let’s not divide but unite'

He added, "Already some of our friends, CMs have rejected your ideas out right, even our friend, CM, Bihar #NitishKumar has come out with some riders. Let’s not divide but unite the nation in the name of peace, equality & prosperity (sic)."

READ | Budget 2020: Funds For President's Office Get Nominal Increase

Thakur chants controversial slogan

Anurag Thakur’s shocking video came to light on Monday, where he is seen chanting and encouraging the crowd to repeat the provocative slogan of 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Gun down all the traitors of the country). On this occasion, Thakur was campaigning for Manish Chaudhari, the BJP candidate for the Rithala Assembly constituency.

Despite the widespread condemnation, Thakur has neither denied nor apologised for his remark yet. After conducting an inquiry, the Election Commission of India imposed a three-day campaigning ban on Thakur. 

READ | Delhi Elections: BJP's Manoj Tiwari Records A Song, To End Poll Campaign On A Musical Note

Published:
