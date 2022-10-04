'Talking Without Knowledge': Fadnavis Tears Into Congress' Nana Patole Over Cheetah Remark

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, October 3, took a jibe at Congress leader Nana Patole over his Cheetah remark and said that it is the hobby of the Grand Old Party leader of talking without knowledge.

Earlier on Monday, Congress Maharashtra chief Nana Patole said that the Centre ‘deliberately’ brought “cheetahs from Nigeria” to spread Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in India to destroy farmers. Notably, the Congress leader is being slammed by the BJP over his bizarre unscientific claims. Also, cheetahs were brought from Namibia and not Nigeria, as claimed by Patole.

Speaking to reporters on Patole's 'Cheetah remark', Devendra Fadnavis said, "Nana Patole does not even know where the Cheetahs were brought from. He has a hobby of talking without knowledge, as he knows that it will run in the media. Otherwise, he won’t be seen altogether."

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also took a dig at Patole by tagging the Congress leader on a Twitter post saying " Cheetahs were brought to India from Namibia and not Nigeria."

'Give Congress Nobel prize': BJP

Congress party should be awarded the Nobel Prize for connecting the Lumpy skin disease spread with the arrival of Cheetahs in the country, said BJP MLA Ram Kadam, responding to Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole’s remarks attributing the spread of Lumpy virus in India to the arrival of eight Cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam taking a dig at the Congress said the entire party should be given a Nobel prize for the comment and also demanded an immediate apology from the party, “Whatever allegations levelled are completely baseless and if the Congress leadership, they have such kind of logic, then just think about the whole Congress."

"In a joking manner, I wrote in my tweet, now the entire Congress party should be awarded by Nobel prize. This is their invention,” Kadam said. Adding further he said that Patole has been trying to hog the limelight since he took over the responsibility of state president of Congress.

Another BJP leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister mocked Patole over his remark and said, "This is a laughable statement from Doctor Patole. From his statement, he has made this disease a non-serious issue," ANI reported

(With input from ANI)