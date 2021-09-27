'Talks Should Be Unconditional', Says Former Haryana CM As Congress Supports Bharat Bandh

As farmers have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' to mark the one-year anniversary of the three agricultural laws, former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda advised the Central government to talk to the farmers protesting without any preconditions.

Hooda told ANI, "All the Opposition parties, including Congress, are supporting farmers call for Bharat Bandh. We are supporting the farmers' demand to repeal three farm laws."

The former Chief Minister responded to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's assertion that the government is eager to talk to farmers, saying, "We can find a solution by coming to the table and discussing. But for discussion, there should be no prior condition. The talks should be unconditional."

Meanwhile, Deepinder Singh Hooda, Congress MP told ANI, "When the government ignores or overlooks legitimate demand of the farmers, what are the options left other than protesting. The farmers are protesting peacefully and this is the only resort left with these farmers."

He added, "If the government wants to bring reform in the agriculture then it should repeal these laws and bring fresh law, place it before the parliamentary standing committee, and invite the farmers' representatives, ask their suggestion and then implement it."

Samyukt Kisan Morcha organises Bharat Bandh

The farmers' unions who have been protesting declared a 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday to mark the first anniversary of the three farm laws' enactment. Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh have all expressed support for the Bandh, and the protest's impact has been felt in these states. To mark the 'Bharat Bandh', Left parties demonstrated in front of the Vijayawada bus station in Andhra Pradesh. "It is a national protest against policies of the Central government. Farmers are protesting for the last 10 months against the farm laws," state secretary of CPI(M) P Madhu said.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) organised a ten-hour 'Bharat Bandh' on September 27, which had a large impact on people's daily lives. The 'Bharat Bandh', organised by farmers' unions in protest of three agricultural laws, has had the greatest impact in Delhi, Gurugram, Punjab, and Haryana. Protesters blocked the roadways and toll plazas, causing long lines of vehicles and gridlock on the highways. Adding to the travel troubles, a group of farmers sat on a railway track near Patiala, causing train speeds to be slowed.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI