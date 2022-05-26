'Tamil Language Eternal, Tamil Culture Global': PM Modi's Emphatic Statement In Chennai

After inaugurating 11 development projects in Chennai worth over Rs 31,000 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed Tamilians and the Tamil language. He said that the 'Tamil language is eternal and the Tamil culture is global'.

"The Tamil language is eternal and the Tamil culture is global. From Chennai to Canada, from Madurai to Malaysia, from Namakkal to New York, from Salem to South Africa, the occasions of Pongal and Puthandu are marked with great fervour," PM Modi said.

Calling the land of Tamil Nadu special, PM Modi said that it is wonderful to be back in the state.

"It is always wonderful to be back in Tamil Nadu! This land is special. The people, culture and language of this state He added, are outstanding," the PM said.

'Centre committed to popularising Tamil language & culture': PM Modi

He said that the Central government is committed to popularising the Tamil language and culture. "In January this year, the new campus of The Central Institute of Classical Tamil was inaugurated. The new campus is fully funded by the Union Government," PM Modi said. He informed everyone that the campus is equipped with a library, e-library, seminar hall and multimedia hall.

#ModiAt8 | The govt of India is fully committed to further popularising Tamil language & culture. In January this year the new campus of The Central Institute of Classical Tamil was inaugurated: PM Modi in Chennai https://t.co/ASJ2XooATt pic.twitter.com/eRjkJZtuXP — Republic (@republic) May 26, 2022

"A 'Subramania Bharati Chair' on Tamil Studies at Banaras Hindu University was recently announced. Since BHU is located in my constituency, the joy was extra special," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister said that he and others have gathered to celebrate yet another glorious sector of Tamil Nadu's development journey. "Projects worth over Rs 31,000 crores are either inaugurated or foundation stones are laid. The focus on road construction is clearly visible," he said.

PM Modi unveils slew of projects

PM Modi on Thursday laid foundation stones for various new schemes during his visit to Chennai.

The Prime Minister unveiled five projects to the nation worth over Rs 2,960 crore in presence of Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Minister L Murugan. He also inaugurated 1,152 houses built as part of the Light House Project-Chennai at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

PM Modi also laid foundation stone of six projects worth more than Rs 28,000 crore, including 262 km long-Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, 4 lane double-decker elevated road connection Chennai Port to Maduravoyal, 94 km long 4 lane Neraluru to Dharmapuri section among others.

He also laid the foundation stone of a Multi-Modal Logistic Park (MMLP) in Tamil Nadu's capital worth around Rs 1430 crore.