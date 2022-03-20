Tamil Nadu: ABVP Accuses DMK Govt Of Misusing Power After Arrest Of Dr Subbiah Shanmugam

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) National Secretary Muthuramalingam on Sunday accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government of misusing its power over the arrest of former DMK president Dr Subbiah Shanmugam in Chennai.

"It is a draconian act of the DMK government. Previously (Dr Subbiah) was suspended for political vendetta. Now, he was arrested for a case that was resolved in 2020 itself," Muthuramalingam told news agency ANI.

"The DMK government has abused the power ad suppressed the freedom of life by arresting him. It's a political vendetta to divert the core issues," he claimed.

Chennai Police arrests former ABVP president for harassing a woman

Chennai Police on Saturday arrested ex-ABVP national chief Dr Subbiah Shanmugam for allegedly harassing a neighbouring woman. According to police, the 62-year-old was taken into custody after his neighbour accused him of harassment by urinating and throwing used surgical masks at her doorstep in 2020. Following this, the NSUI (National Students' Union of India). the student wing of the Indian National Congress party had demanded the arrest of the ABVP leader for allegedly harassing a woman in an apartment complex.

A complaint was lodged by police under sections Sections 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC and Tamil Nadu prevention of women harassment act after the victim's complaint. The complaint alleged that Dr Shanmugam harassed the woman living in the same building over a parking space dispute. The victim also claimed that the ex-ABVP president used to throw garbage, urinate and masturbate at her doorstep, while the entire episode was recorded in the CCTV installed. Meanwhile, Dr Shanmugam has claimed that the complaint was "false" and CCTV footage was "doctored".

Image: ANI