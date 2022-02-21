Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Leader & Ex-MLA Jayakumar Arrested In DMK Member Assault Case

Former Tamil Nadu Minister and AIADMK leader Jayakumar was arrested by Chennai police on Monday over alleged civic polls violence case. A case has been registered against the former Minister under 8 sections in connection with the incident wherein a DMK member, named Naresh, was surrounded, attacked and dragged by his shirt in Tondiarpet on the day of the urban local body election. Apart from Jayakumar, other unidentified men who assaulted the DMK have also been booked by the state police. The single-phase civic polls in Tamil Nadu concluded on Saturday.

In a video, Jayakumar was heard telling someone to tie up the person's hands and demanding that the person remove his shirt, following which, he was heard saying - 'with this, your honour is gone'.

The Tondiarpet police have registered a case against the ex-minister under Sections 147, 148, 294 (b), 153, 355, 323, 324, 506 (ii) IPC and 4 AA (1a), 4AA (4) of TNOPPD Act, according to reports. A separate case under similar charges was registered in Royapuram. Jayakumar had represented Royapuram five times in the years 1991, 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016.

Jayakumar was a Member of the 15th Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu and the Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly until his resignation in September 2012. He has served in various cabinet positions in the state since 1991, such as Information Technology, Electricity and Finance. In October 2020, he was appointed to 11 member Steering Committee of AIADMK and also serves as its Organizing Secretary. In the 2021 Tamil Nadu polls in the Royapuram constituency, he was defeated by DMK's Murthy by a margin of over 20,000 votes.

DMK activist hacked to death

In a similar incident, another DMK activist identified as Madhan, who had recently joined the party from the AIADMK was reportedly hacked to death on Monday in Chennai's Gandhi Nagar area while he was canvassing for a party candidate. It is pertinent to mention here that the brutal murder took place a day after Tamil Nadu Civic Polls concluded. According to sources, Madhan had attended a program organised by the DMK in Chennai's Gandhi Nagar on Sunday. At the event, Tamil Nadu minister PK Sekar Babu had unveiled the portrait of a late senior DMK leader. Following the event, Madhan left the venue when he was allegedly chased and surrounded by four men, who then hacked him to death.

Image: ANI/Shutterstock