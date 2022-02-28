Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Protests In Coimbatore Against Arrest Of Ex-minister Jayakumar

Following former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar's arrest, the party members on Monday, February 28, staged a protest in Coimbatore. They alleged that protest is also held for the malpractices observed in the local body elections.

Tamil Nadu | AIADMK stages a protest in Coimbatore against the arrest of former minister D Jayakumar. They also protested against alleged malpractices in the local body elections. pic.twitter.com/NoAbUSO7HI — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

Earlier on February 21, the Chennai Police arrested Jayakumar from his residence for assaulting a DMK cadre at Washermanpet during the urban local body polls. A 15-member police team reached Jayakumar’s residence during night hours and was taken into custody before the arrest was made.

Based on two cases filed against Jayakumar, he was arrested. In one case, the former AIADMK minister was accused of assaulting a DMK worker. In a video shared by Jayakumar himself, the former MLA was seen catching hold of a DMK cadre at a Chennai polling booth during the urban local body polls held on February 19. And another case was filed by Naresh, the youth who was allegedly assaulted by Jayakumar.

Former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar was booked under Sections 147, 148, 294 (b), 153, 355, 323, 324, 506 (ii) IPC and 4 AA (1a), 4AA (4) of TNOPPD Act at Tondiarpet police station and another case at Royapuram police station under Sections 188, 269, 270, 41(VI) CP Act.

Jayakumar’s bail petition rejected

On February 26, Jayakumar was denied bail by the Principal Sessions Judge (PSJ) in connection to allegedly assaulting a DMK worker and parading him shirtless during the urban local body elections. The judge dismissed the bail stating that the complainant is still under treatment in a hospital and also the investigation is at the preliminary stage.

“Considering the gravity of the offence and the serious objections raised by the prosecution, I am not inclined to grant bail,” PSJ S Alli said.

On the same day, the XV Metropolitan Magistrate in George Town dismissed a plea from the police to take Jayakumar into their custody for five days.

After listening to Jayakumar’s senior counsel A Natarajan's argument, Magistrate Murali Krishna Anand dismissed the plea of the police. Natarajan told the Magistrate the case doesn't demand police custody of the accused.

While in another case where Jaykumar was re-arrested on the charge of disobeying a provision in the Chennai City Police Act, he was granted bail by a local court on February 24.

(Image: ANI)