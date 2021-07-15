Tamil Nadu All-party Delegation To Meet Jal Shakti Min Over Karnataka's Mekedatu Dam Plan

Amid the growing tensions between Tamil Nadu and the Karnataka government, the former has announced to hold an all-party meet with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at New Delhi on July 16 (Friday). The delegation is also looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to sources, the Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources, Duraimurugan, will lead the delegation. The objective of the meet is to oppose Karanataka's dam construction plan across the Cauvery at Mekedatu. The delegation is expected to hand over a copy to the Union Minister regarding the resolutions which were passed at the meeting of all legislature parties in Chennai on July 12.

The three resolutions passed by the All-party meet

The meeting, called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, unanimously passed a resolution requesting the central government not to approve any permission to Karnataka to construct a dam at Mekedatu.

All parties' legislators decided to say 'No' to any sort of construction activity at Mekedatu without permission from the downstream states as ordered by the Supreme Court.

The third resolution proposed by All-Party meets said that the dam would affect the water supply for irrigation in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on Monday, Tamil Nadu Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "The Government of India has to consider Karnataka's request as per law. As per the Cauvery Tribunal order, already a Cauvery Tribunal Board is in place, which monitors the whole thing. Therefore, everything is settled. There is no reason for the Government of Karnataka to stop this project."

Why is Tamil Nadu opposing the Mekedatu Dam Project?

The primary reason for Tamil Nadu's opposing stance is due to its claims that the project will allegedly impact and control the flow of the Cauvery River water. As per Tamil Nadu, the Mekedatu Dam will also divert water from the Kabini sub-basin. Two streams are already under the control of Karnataka and discussions are already underway between the two state governments. Tamil Nadu has also asserted that Karnataka's ambitious project will block the only stream of the river. Secondly, the Tamil Nadu government has also raised concern over the issues of farmers and claimed that the construction of the Mekedatu dam would impact them. The state has repeatedly said that the project will hinder the future of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

A month ago Chief Minister Stalin met PM Modi in New Delhi and opposed the Mekedatu Dam Project. He also wrote to his Karnataka counterpart urging him against the plan.