Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K. Annamalai warned the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party that he will expose the corruption of two of the party's ministers along with evidence by June first week. This comes as DMK chief and CM MK Stalin raised several issues during PM Modi's visit to the state on May 26.

He further challenged the DMK and stated, "We will be exposing the scams by two DMK ministers next week along with documental proofs which might put away for the resignation of those ministers. We will keep on releasing department-wise DMK scams of ministers as booklets." Annamalai also announced that Tamil Nadu BJP will organise a protest march on May 31 against the state government to slash the fuel prices.

CM Stalin made several demands before PM Modi on May 26 during the PM's Chennai visit. One of them was to return the central GST dues worth Rs 14,006 crore back to Tamil Nadu. In connection with the same, Annamalai slammed the TN CM and said, while speaking to media persons, "Every CM has got a right to raise demands. But what are the demands you are making matter? Whatever CM raised yesterday is meaningless demand. GST Council is a classical example of federalism. The GST Council should give the pending GST dues. The state finance minister is a member of the council. PM and Union FM cannot impose their will on the GST council."

K Annamalai's rebuttal to CM MK Stalin

Katchatheevu island

On the issue of Katchatheevu island, Annamalai said that it was Congress PM Indira Gandhi who gave the island to Sri Lanka in 1974. Moreover, why did DMK not raise the issue when the party was ruling the state in a coalition with Congress. He tweeted and said, "Our CM@mkstalin wants to talk about Katchatheevu island but he forgets that the island was gifted to Sri Lanka by none other than Smt Indira Gandhi in 1974. Since 1974, DMK and Congress have formed alliances, looted the people together. Why this sudden awakening?" It's important to note that Stalin called upon PM Modi to get back the Katchatheevu island back from Sri Lanka, which will allow the fishermen from the state to fish freely.

NEET examination

The DMK should knock the doors of the Supreme court to challenge the Centre's position on National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the TN BJP chief said. "I request DMK to take the NEET issue to Supreme Court. But they will not do it because they know that the case will be dismissed in the admission stage itself," he argued. CM Stalin had earlier demanded before the PM to exempt Tamil Nadu from the NEET examination.

Demand for making Tamil an official language

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on May 26 demanded before the Prime Minister, for making Tamil an official language like Hindi at Union government offices and Madras HC. The TN BJP head said that it will lead to an unnecessary burden on the people. "We are for making Tamil an official language in courts here. But when you ask Tamil to be upgraded as an official language national on par with Hindi, it will create an unnecessary burden on a person," he said.

