West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Assam
Puducherry
TAMIL NADU
LATEST TRENDS
-
234
LIVE TRENDS
EXIT POLL
2016 RESULTS
UPDATED:
Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu: Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar Congratulate MK Stalin For 'resounding Victory'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulated DMK chief MK Stalin on his resounding victory in Tamil Nadu election as the party heads towards a comfortable majority

Written By
Gloria Methri
PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday congratulated DMK President MK Stalin on his resounding victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, as latest trends showed the Opposition party heading towards a comfortable majority. Kejriwal also wished Stalin a successful tenure as the Chief Minister of the state.

"Many congratulations to MK Stalin on a resounding victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. I wish him a successful tenure and the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar also tweeted a congratulatory message to MK Stalin, for his ‘well deserved victory’ in TN polls. He also sent best wishes to the DMK President as heads towards his maiden CM term in the state. Followed by the NCP chief's tweet, party MP Supriya Sule also wished Stalin for a successful tenure. 

READ | Tamil Nadu election: DMK supporters celebrate despite EC ban as trends show party leading

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK was leading in 118 constituencies, the minimum required for a simple majority in the 234-member assembly, and its allies in 19, giving the grouping a comfortable lead as counting of votes progressed in the state.

As per the latest ECI trend, DMK is leading in 119 seats while its ally Congress is leading in 13 seats. AIADMK is trailing the DMK and is leading in 80 seats while its allies BJP and PMK are leading in four and nine seats respectively. DMK allies CPI, CPIM and VCK are leading in two seats each. 

READ | Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021 Live Updates: DMK leading in 119 seats; AIADMK in 80

With exit polls predicting a landslide DMK victory, the poll results for the Tamil Nadu assembly will be revealed on Sunday evening. 

READ | Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021: Parties urge cadre to avoid celebrations after HC appeal
READ | Kejriwal congratulates Mamata for 'landslide victory' in Bengal as TMC leads in 200 seats

Tune in for the trends, results and analysis of the elections to five assemblies - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry - all day on May 2 with Arnab Goswami and team, streaming LIVE on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND