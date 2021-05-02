Tamil Nadu: Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar Congratulate MK Stalin For 'resounding Victory'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday congratulated DMK President MK Stalin on his resounding victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, as latest trends showed the Opposition party heading towards a comfortable majority. Kejriwal also wished Stalin a successful tenure as the Chief Minister of the state.

"Many congratulations to MK Stalin on a resounding victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. I wish him a successful tenure and the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar also tweeted a congratulatory message to MK Stalin, for his ‘well deserved victory’ in TN polls. He also sent best wishes to the DMK President as heads towards his maiden CM term in the state. Followed by the NCP chief's tweet, party MP Supriya Sule also wished Stalin for a successful tenure.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK was leading in 118 constituencies, the minimum required for a simple majority in the 234-member assembly, and its allies in 19, giving the grouping a comfortable lead as counting of votes progressed in the state.

As per the latest ECI trend, DMK is leading in 119 seats while its ally Congress is leading in 13 seats. AIADMK is trailing the DMK and is leading in 80 seats while its allies BJP and PMK are leading in four and nine seats respectively. DMK allies CPI, CPIM and VCK are leading in two seats each.

With exit polls predicting a landslide DMK victory, the poll results for the Tamil Nadu assembly will be revealed on Sunday evening.