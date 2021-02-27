Tamil Nadu Assembly Election: PMK To Contest 23 Seats As Part Of AIADMK-led Alliance

In the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has field candidates from 23 constituencies as a part of the AIADMK-led alliance. It is pertinent to note that DMK drew a blank in both the 2016 TN Assembly polls as well as the 2019 Lok Sabha election. At present, it has a lone MP in the Rajya Sabha- former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss.

Earlier in the day, BJP state president L Murugan and other party leaders such as MoS Home G Kishan Reddy met TN CM E Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in connection with the seat-sharing talks. As per sources, AIADMK is offering only 20-23 seats to BJP which has demanded much more seats. Second round of seat-sharing talks is likely during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state on Sunday.

'Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) to contest 23 seats in alliance with AIADMK', tweets All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam #TamilNadu — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

Read: To Conduct TN Assembly Polls, Rs 100 Plus Cr Needed: Dy CM

Political scenario in Tamil Nadu

In a significant political milestone in TN politics, AIADMK returned to power in 2016 under the leadership of Jayalalithaa for a successive term. In the 234-member Assembly, AIADMK won a whopping 135 seats in contrast to DMK whose candidates could win from 98 constituencies. However, Jayalalithaa's untimely demise on December 5, 2016, led to a vacuum in her party which was initially filled by O Panneerselvam. But, her close confidante VK Sasikala was elected as the General Secretary of the party and sought to take over as the CM of the state in February 2017.

While Panneerselvam resigned from his post and backed her candidature, he subsequently rebelled against her. After the Supreme Court convicted Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case, her camp picked E Palaniswami as Panneerselvam's replacement. On August 21, 2017, AIADMK factions led by the CM and Panneerselvam merged and paved way for the removal of Sasikala from the party. Thereafter, her nephew TTV Dhinakaran formed the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

In the upcoming Assembly election, DMK is perceived as the principal challenger to AIADMK as it swept 38 out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 General Election. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam is also in the poll fray. The polling for the Assembly election will be conducted on April 6 whereas the election results shall be declared on May 2.

Read: Rajinikanth Congratulates Ex-aide Arjunamurthy For Starting Party Ahead Of TN Elections