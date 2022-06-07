Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu: BJP Alleges Death Threat To Annamalai By DMK Minister; Demands His Removal

"If you utter any more words against our government, we will eliminate you," were the 'exact words' of the DMK Minister, claimed BJP's Tamil Nadu Vice President

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused Tamil Nadu Minister Anbarasan of issuing a death threat to its state party president Annamalai. "If you utter any more words against our government, we will eliminate you," were the exact words of the DMK Minister, claimed BJP's Tamil Nadu Vice President Narayan Thirupathy. 

He also alleged that TM Anbarasan used offensive language to address the Prime Minister as well as the state party president. It is pertinent to mention here that the ruling DMK has been at loggerheads with the BJP ever since the latter accused the MK Stalin-led party of being corrupt and anti-Hindu. 

"Tamil Nadu cabinet minister Anbarasan threatened to kill our state party president. He also used filthy language to address him and the Prime Minister. He has threatened to destroy our party cadre. It is clear that the DMK is afraid of Annamalai. They are creating an unnecessary disturbance and the law and order are deteriorating in the state," Thirupathy told Republic. 

The BJP leader demanded the immediate sacking of the minister, who holds the Rural Industries portfolio and also called for his arrest. 

"We want the Chief Minister to sack him and arrest him immediately. The CM should intervene and ensure that appropriate action is taken against Anbarasan. He has violated the constitution by openly issuing a death threat to BJP leaders," Thirupathy said. 

DMK vs BJP faceoff intensifies in Tamil Nadu

The allegations came amid a war of words between the saffron party and the DMK. After a few rounds of communal critique, the BJP has now levelled corruption allegations against the government. State BJP chief K Annamalai's attacks have kept the ministers busy of late. 

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday gave a point-by-point rebuttal to Annamalai’s allegations, and his cabinet colleague TM Anbarasan made personal remarks against the BJP leader. The statements have irked the state BJP unit, prompting its leaders to demand Anbarasan's resignation. 

