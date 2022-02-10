Shortly after the Bharatiya Janata Party state headquarters was attacked by unidentified persons on Thursday, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has alleged a conspiracy stating that such attacks have recently become frequent in the state on several BJP leaders. Earlier late at night, three petrol bombs were hurled held at the BJP headquarters in Chennai's T Nagar area.

Following the incident, the chief of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, Annamalai held a press conference and placed the party's demand for an NIA investigation into the matter. Speaking to reporters, he said that a complaint has been filed regarding the attack at the BJP headquarters and the Chennai police have been investigating the case, while one person has been arrested in the matter. Further speaking on the arrest, he informed that a well-known rowdy sheeter has been nabbed by the police and has confessed the crime. "A known history-sheeter has stated that he is behind the crime. He has also alleged that he committed the crime because BJP was against NEET ban. This complaint sounds laughable", he added.

Further alleging a conspiracy by the DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu government, Annamalai said several other Tamil Nadu BJP leaders have come under attack in the last few days showing a pattern and conspiracy by the government. Also demanding an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the BJP leader said, "We seek NIA investigation because we think there is a larger conspiracy behind this petrol bomb. This should come out."

He also raised several questions on the ongoing investigation and asked why the Tamil Nadu police cleaned the crime scene before the party has filed a proper FIR. Further alleging that the law and order situation in the state has been deteriorating since the DMK came to power, Annamalai also claimed that his phone is illegal intelligence surveillance and is being regularly tapped.

BJP office attacked in Tamil Nadu

The incident took place at late night at 1 AM on Thursday when a few unidentified people came on two-wheelers and started hurling petrol bombs at the BJP office in Chennai. A person has also been arrested from Chennai's Nandanam in the matter and is being questioned by the police.

The attack has also prompted agitation and protests by BJP workers who were gathered around the party office demanding appropriate action in the matter. Issuing a statement on the incident, senior BJP leader Karate Thyagarajan spoke to ANI and questioned the role of the Tamil Nadu government in the matter.

Image: ANI