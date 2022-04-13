Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Asserts 'will Not Allow Hindi Imposition Upon People'

Amidst the furore over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's pitch for Hindi as a national language, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai on Wednesday asserted that Hindi cannot be made compulsory in the state, adding that, the party would be proud if Tamil will be made a link language in India.

"Tamil Nadu BJP won't allow Hindi imposition in the state. The party will be proud if Tamil will be a link language in our country," said Annamalai while addressing a press conference.

He further accused the Congress party of forcing Hindi in the past, adding that it faced strong opposition. The Tamil Nadu BJP chief's comments came as a response to Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement wherein he pitched for Hindi to be used as an alternative to English and not other local Indian languages.

On the issue of fuel price rise, K Annamalai also demanded from the CM Stalin-led state government to slash the tax on fuel to ease the hardships of the people. He added that since the centre is trying to procure fuel from Russia, in the meantime, the state government should provide interim relief for the people.

Tamil Nadu CM and FM strongly oppose Amit Shah's remarks on 'Hindi'

It is pertinent to mention here that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin strongly opposed HM Amit Shah's push for Hindi by alleging constant attacks on the Tamil language ever since the BJP came to power. The state's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan overlooked the three language formula proposed by Amit Shah and stated that Hindi is not intrinsic to 60-70% of the people in the country. Notably, the three languages referred to are Hindi, English and the regional language of the respective states.

Earlier in August 2020, the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami also dismissed the three language formula in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Many leaders in Tamil Nadu forced the centre to reverse the three language formula of teaching Hindi as the third language in schools in non-Hindi speaking states.

Amit Shah's pitch for Hindi

Amit Shah on April 7 stressed using Hindi or any other local language thereby replacing English as the de-facto language of choice. He made the statement while presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary official language committee on the Parliament premises. His comments also drew a lot of flak from across the political spectrum in Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka.