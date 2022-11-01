Annamalai Detained For Protesting Against DMK Neta's Sexist Remarks On Women BJP Leaders

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai and several party workers, including women, were detained on Tuesday by the police after they demonstrated against a DMK functionary's alleged disparaging remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women leaders.

The BJP leaders were detained from Valluvar Kottam in Chennai for not having permission to protest, sources privy to the development said.

"Today what the @arivalayam govt did to our mothers & sisters would be a black day in our democracy. They detained thousands of our Mahila sisters who protested for the arrest of a DMK leader who spoke ill of our women leaders on a public stage in front of a DMK minister," Annamalai tweeted.

He also alleged that the DMK leader who made the sexist comment is getting VIP treatment but the "people who were seeking justice" are being arrested.

They didn’t arrest him till now, and he is getting VIP treatment, but instead, the @arivalayam govt arrested the very people who were seeking justice today. (2/2) — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) November 1, 2022

In the clip widely shared on social media, DMK leader Saidai Sadiq mocked actor-turned-politicians Khushbu Sundar, Namitha, Gautami, and Gayathri Raghuram and claimed that BJP is dependent on these "actresses" to make inroads in Tamil Nadu.

Khushbu Sundar demands CM Stalin expel misogynist DMK neta

DMK women's wing secretary and MP Kanimozhi apologised to actor-politician Khushbu Sundar over Sadiq's comments and also stated that neither the party nor its chief M K Stalin tolerate such remarks. However, Sundar has pressed Chief Minister M K Stalin to expel Sadiq from the party.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, she said, "I'm glad that Kanimozhi has apologised to me openly on Twitter. I want this man to be punished and the CM to expel him from the party because when there was a general body meeting conducted by DMK the exact words of the CM were 'I wake up in horror because I don't know what kind of words people have spoken towards others'. I want Stalin sir to expel him from the party."

Tamil Nadu BJP has also sought action from the National Commission of Women (NCW) against the DMK leader.