Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai On Alliance With AIADMK After Remark On Jayalalithaa

In the midst of the ongoing controversies in the state of Tamil Nadu, the BJP’s state chief K. Annamalai joined Republic TV. During the conversation with Republic Media Network, BJP's Annamalai addressed issues like State Minister Senthil Balaji’s arrest by ED, his statement over corruption in the state and many other issues.

When asked about AIADMK being upset with him over the remark on Jayalalitha, Annamalai said, “Alliance with AIADMK is absolutely fine and I hold Madam Jayalalithaa in very very high respect and regard. It is an interview which was spun out of context by some of my AIADMK friends who vent their anger on it, which is all okay and settled now. At the same time, we also have to understand the fight against corruption by Tamil Nadu BJP is on because we believe that the state is riddled with corruption.”

Earlier, an AIADMK leader on Arnab's Debate said that, “I dare BJP to leave the alliance,” over Annamalai saying that the period of 1991-1996 was the most corrupt in Tamil Nadu’s history. (In the period of 1991-96, AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa was the Tamil Nadu CM.)

Annamalai claims state riddled with corruption

Claiming that DMK is deeply corrupt, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief said that, “Look at the DMK now, we have a sitting Finance Minister who got changed only because he spoke about the first family earning about 30,000 crore and then ED action on Balaji and couple of other ministers.”

When asked about the alliance with AIADMK looking shaky, the saffron party's state chief said that being in alliance is a tight rope walk as he said, “Of course we have to speak about corruption but being an alliance is always a tightrope walk, any word can get misconstrued but I am happy to be the way I am. AIADMK is a very respectable alliance partner and that particular interview and the words spoken were only taken out of context.”

Annamalai’s statement sparked controversy

A political kerfuffle that threatened to split the BJP-AIADMK alliance in the state had been sparked by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai's remarks that the AIADMK's most prominent leader Jayalalitha's rule from 1991 to 1996 was the most corrupt in the state's history. The Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami, said that the AIADMK cadre in the state were enraged by Annamalai's statement. A representative for the AIADMK stated the BJP should publicly declare its intention to contest the elections in Tamil Nadu on its own, during The Debate with Arnab on Republic.

Although the former bureaucrat-turned-politician did not specifically mention J Jayalalitha, no one missed the implication. He continued by saying that since multiple former chief ministers of the state had been found guilty by a court, Tamil Nadu has one of the most corrupt regimes in the country.