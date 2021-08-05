K Annamalai, the newly appointed BJP Tamil Nadu president, has begun scrutinising the performance of party officials. For the first time in recent history, the state BJP has begun dismissing non-performing party officials.

BJP state president Annamalai has removed S Thanigaivel of the Tiruvannamalai party traders' section from the party's primary membership, said reports. According to a statement released by the party's state secretary, Karu Nagarajan, the fired functionary was dragging the party into shame by being idle and not attending party activities.

Annamalai’s new strategy to strengthen party

According to BJP officials, this is a new pattern of firing people. Several complaints received from party workers are scrutinised and put to party review on a regular basis, according to reports.

Reportedly, Annamalai, the new BJP state president, has also been reaching out to sulking BJP seniors and party veterans. At the same time, he is taking action against non-performers, which is a positive start,” a BJP source said. More micro-level changes in the party are likely as the state president plans to visit all 13,000 villages in Tamil Nadu, said reports.

More about K Annamalai

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named K Annamalai as the state unit president of Tamil Nadu on July 8. Annamalai is a former Karnataka cadre IPS officer from the 2011 batch. Annamalai has previously served as the police superintendent of the Chikkamagaluru and Udupi districts, as well as the deputy police commissioner of Bengaluru (south), until retiring in September 2019. He replaced L Murugan, who joined the Modi cabinet as a minister of state, as the youngest chief of the TN BJP ever. The 37-year-old leader is the first in the Tamil Nadu unit to advance to the top post within a year of joining the party. Annamalai became a member of the BJP in August of last year.

Despite hard campaigning in his home district's Aravakurichi constituency with the support of the Saffron party's ally AIADMK, Annamalai lost by a margin of 24,816 votes to DMK contender R Elango. The BJP is counting on the young man to help the party gain traction in the Dravidian state, where it has been a small present for a long time.

Picture Credit: ANI