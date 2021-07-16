Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Vows To 'bring Media Under Control In 6 Months’

Newly appointed Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai on Friday triggered a major row by claiming that he will gain control of media in 6 months. Remarking that mistakes can't happen continuously and one can't play politics with it, the Tamil Nadu BJP president said that no media can play false news all the time.

Tamil Nadu: Annamalai kicks up controversy

Annamalai said, "Forget the media. They're spreading false news, what can we do about it.. forget all that. In the next 6 months, you'll see, we can control the media, take it into our own hands. Why because any organisation cannot keep forever spewing lies. Moreover, the former State BJP chief L Murugan is now the MoS for I&B ministry and that all media organisations will now come under him."

This statement from Annamalai comes at a time when the Tamil Nadu BJP president is travelling by road from Coimbatore to Chennai while meeting party cadres on the way. The BJP leader has further asked his party members to not worry about media playing fake news because it is going to come under their control within 6 months.

Meanwhile, condemning Annamalai's words, State IT Minister Mano Thangaraj said that Media should work independently and alleged that Annamalai is trying to coerce the Media to favour one party.

BJP names ex-IPS Officer Annamalai as Tamil Nadu unit chief

Earlier on July 8, the saffron party named Annamalai, who quit IPS to join politics, as its Tamil Nadu state unit president in place of L Murugan, who has joined the PM Modi cabinet as a Minister of State (MoS). At 37, Annamalai is the youngest president Tamil Nadu BJP ever had and he is the first to rise to the position in the state unit within a year of joining the party.

Belonging to Karur district in the Kongu region of the state, he hails from an agricultural family and belongs to the influential Gounder community. An engineering graduate from a prestigious Coimbatore based college, he is also a product of the Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow from where he completed his MBA degree.

(Image: PTI)