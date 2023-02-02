Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai Slams Stalin-led DMK Govt For 'mismanagement' In Schools

The Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai slammed the ruling DMK saying that Tamil Nadu's school education department has continued cheating government school students by depriving them of basic facilities.

Annamalai said, "Tamil Nadu's school education department, which is in shambles, continues to cheat government school students. Without providing basic facilities to school students who are the future pillars of the country."

Tamil Nadu BJP chief also said that the DMK government should remember those who studied in government schools and succeeded. And that the state government should take strict action against this.

He added, "The incompetent DMK government should remember those who studied in government schools and progressed. The government should immediately intervene and take strict action. The Minister of School Education should realise how important his department is to the future of the country."

Annamalai continued saying, "In the last one year alone, this has become an ongoing story of government school students being made to clean toilets. But the government does not seem to have taken any measures to prevent such incidents."

Tamil Nadu BJP chief releases video of DMK leaders

This comes amidst the ongoing tiff between the MK Stalin-led DMK government and Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai.

On January 29, he posted a video from a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party meeting where state minister KN Nehru is allegedly seen discussing plans to distribute money in the Erode East bypoll.

In the video, minister EV Velu is seen giving a speech while Nehru is seen sitting beside him and discussing the money distribution plan with a party member.

With the video, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief wrote, "DMK faces the election pinning their hopes on money power and they presume that anything could be bought with money!"

Annamalai also stated that he would leave politics if the video shared by him is proven false.

Erode East bypoll on February 27

The Election Commission has announced February 27, as the date for the bypoll in the Erode (East Constituency) of Tamil Nadu. The counting of the votes will be done on March 2 and the filing of nominations that began on January 31 will end on February 7.