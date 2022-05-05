Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Slams DMK Govt Over Ban On Centuries-old 'Pattina Pravesam' Tradition

In a major development, the Tamil Nadu government has now banned the centuries-old tradition of ‘Pattina Pravesam’ of the Dharmapuram Adheenam seer in the Mayiladuthurai district. The district administration issued a banning order for the religious customary event that involves devotees carrying the pontiff on their shoulders in a palanquin scheduled for May 22, 2022. Following a complaint raised by Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani, the administration issued an order banning the practice, terming it a "violation of human rights".

According to the officials, the ban order cites Article 23 of the Indian Constitution. The order stated, “Traffic in human beings and compulsory labour and other similar forms of forced labour are prohibited and any contravention of this provision shall be an offence punishable in accordance with law.” The DMK government decided to go ahead with the ban after continuous objections from DK president K Veeramani. Earlier in 2020, the leader had condemned the practice, saying that such pomposity dents human dignity and had called for a ban on the same.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief slams DMK govt over ban on 'Pattina Pravesam'

Following the ban, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has now come forward to challenge the MK Stalin-led DMK government over the order. Responding strongly against the order issued on the ‘Pattina Pravesham’ of the Dharmapuram Adheenam seer, he stated that he will personally carry the pontiff on the palanquin on his shoulders. He condemned the decision to ban a centuries-old practice followed by devotees.

Ban on Dharmapura Adheenam’s centuries old ‘Pattina Pravesham’ is an affront to T N’s civilisational culture



I’ll be personally there to carry the Adhinam on Palanquin on my shoulders



We will request the Adhinam to allow us to conduct the event by overturning this illegal order pic.twitter.com/4nMPYt9sMf — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) May 4, 2022

“Ban on Dharmapura Adheenam’s centuries-old ‘Pattina Pravesham’ is an affront to TN’s civilisational culture. I’ll be personally there to carry the Adhinam on Palanquin on my shoulders. We will request the Adhinam to allow us to conduct the event by overturning this illegal order,” Annamalai tweeted on Wednesday.

DMK party that is build on sheer sycophancy doesn’t understand this difference!



Servitude is serving one’s family, in this case Gopalapuram, by sheer sycophants & serving one’s guru is through the institution of ‘Pattina Pravesham’@BJP4TamilNadu is ready to make this happen — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) May 4, 2022

The former IPS officer-turned-politician also hit out at the DMK administration and stated that the party was built on ‘sycophancy’. “Servitude is serving one’s family, in this case, Gopalapuram, by sheer sycophants & serving one’s guru is through the institution of ‘Pattina Pravesham'” Annamalai added in a tweet. He was joined by Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, who also raised the issue and called for a reversal in the decision as it is a spiritual event.

'Will definitely follow our tradition': Madurai Adheenam head priest

Amid the political tussle over the matter, the Madurai Adheenam head priest also addressed the media about the ban. Speaking to the media, the priest said that the practice would go ahead despite the ban. “This ritual is happening for the past 500 years in Tamil Nadu. This is a tradition followed by the British people in past and now banning the ritual is very unfortunate. We request the CM to lift the ban and allow us to follow our ritual,” he said. “Despite the ban, we will definitely follow our tradition and rituals on May 22, 2022,” he added in his address.

(With agency inputs)

Image: ANI/ PTI