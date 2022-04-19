Tamil Nadu BJP Demands Bharat Ratna For Ilaiyaraaja; 'Will Write To Union Govt If Needed'

Having stated that Padma Vibhushan Ilaiyaraaja is akin to BR Ambedkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 'striking personality', Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tamil Nadu unit has demanded that the music director should be conferred with Bharat Ratna. On Monday, the TN BJP unit said that the legendary musician should be accorded the country's highest civilian honour.

This comes to the fore as political analysts have predicted that Ilaiyaraaja is likely to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha as the tenure of certain members is concluding in April 2022. BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai said, "Ilaiyaraaja is not a member of the BJP, he belongs to the whole of Tamil Nadu. If the President of India nominates him as one of the 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha, it is indeed an honour."

"In fact, we want Bharat Ratna to be conferred on Ilaiyaraaja. He truly deserves the honour. If needed, we will write to the Union Government placing this demand," he added. Notably, Ilaiyaraaja's son Yuvan Shankar Raja uploaded a picture of the musician on Twitter, captioned - 'Dark Dravidian and Proud Tamil'.

On Monday, BJP national president JP Nadda, coming in support of Ilaiyaraaja, wrote to fellow citizens, stating, "In Tamil Nadu, elements aligned to the ruling party in the state have left no stone unturned in verbal lynching, smearing, and humiliating one of India's tallest maestro just because he has views not palatable to one political party and their allies. Is this democratic? One can have different views and yet coexist happily but why take insults?"

Honours won by 'maestro' Ilaiyaraaja?

The composer pioneered and is regarded as one of the earliest Indian composers to imbibe Western classical music harmonies and string arrangements into Indian film music. Here are some achievements by the the musical genius, fondly known as 'Isaignyani'.