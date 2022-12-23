Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Sasikala's House & Car Vandalised, Saffron Party Alleges DMK Role

After Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president Sasikala Pushpa's house and vehicle were vandalised on Thursday, the saffron party has alleged the ruling DMK's role in the attack.



Notably, BJP leader Sasikala Pushpa's house and vehicle were attacked and vandalised after she took a jibe at DMK minister Geetha Jeevan.

Addressing a Christmas event, BJP's Sasikala reacted to Tamil Nadu Minister of Women Empowerment & Social Welfare Geetha Jeevan's recent attack on BJP state chief K Annamalai wherein she said that Annamalai has experience in the police but not in politics. On Jeevan's remark, Sasikala apparently said that the BJP's state chief Annamalai is the most qualified and if the DMK leaders speak against him, the saffron party would also give a sharp answer to the MK Stalin party.

BJP leader Sasikala Pushpa's vehicle vandalised, BJP vs DMK faceoff in Tamil Nadu

Following Sasikala's speech against the state minister and the DMK, her house and vehicle were attacked by some miscreants. The attackers vandalised the BJP leader's car and house by breaking the windows and damaging the property.

House and vehicle of Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Sasikala Pushpa Ramaswamy vandalized by miscreants

BJP alleges DMK's role

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai accused Geetha Jeevan of ordering the DMK goons to vandalise Sasikala Pushpa's properties. "Under the instructions of the Minister of Women Empowerment & Social Welfare in the DMK govt, Geetha Jeevan, DMK goons vandalised BJP Tamil Nadu Vice President Sasikala Pushpa's house and car. Sasikala Pushpa's only mistake was to question the minister’s inability to provide good governance and corrupt practices," K Annamalai tweeted.

Under the instructions of the Minister of Women Empowerment & Social Welfare, Geetha Jeevan, DMK goons vandalised BJP Tamil Nadu Vice President Sasikala Pushpa's house and car today.

Speaking to Republic, BJP leader Narayan Tirupathi said, "This is highly disgusting and strongly condemnable. Geetha Jeevan has provoked and she said that they will get up on the stage whenever the BJP leaders are talking... This is happening in Tamil Nadu. All the ministers are threatening Annamalai, our president.”

He stated that due to the fear of BJP’s expansion in Tamil Nadu, the DMK goons are attacking the saffron party leaders. “DMK is panicking,” the BJP leader said. “We expect more attacks on BJP leaders because it’s the government’s plan," Tirupathi added.

BJP's SG Surya said that CM MK Stalin should come and give a statement on the attack on the BJP leader's property. "The chief minister who happens to hold the home portfolio with him is obviously bound to come out and answer about this. Increasing political violence is becoming a new dawn in Tamil Nadu," he said.