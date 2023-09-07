Tamil Nadu BJP Leaders Meet Governor, Demand Action Against Stalin Jr Over Sanatan Remark

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Thursday met Governor RN Ravi and submitted a memorandum for his intervention in filing cases against Udhayanidhi Stalin for his hate speech against ‘Sanatan Dharma’. In addition to this, the saffron party leaders also demanded for the dismissal of Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu for being a part of the 'Sanatana Abolition Conference’ as it is a violation of his oath to office.

The leaders also urged the Governor to instruct the Tamil Nadu Police to take action against the Udhayanidhi. The saffron party further accused the state police of safeguarding the DMK leader from any action as he is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

“We wish to bring to your kind attention the hate speech propagated by the Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of the Government of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, against a section of society,” the memorandum of BJP leaders submitted to Governor RN Ravi read.

“Udhayanidhi Stalin has neither retracted his statement nor apologised to date and continues to advocate that he is speaking along the lines of Periyaar EV Ramasamy,” the letter read, adding the lines of former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to the then Chief Minister of Madras, Thiru K Kamaraj on November 5, 1957, and said that Nehru considered EV Ramaswami Naicker to be anti-Brahmin.

Tamil Nadu BJP demands FIR against Stalin Jr

Further demanding action against the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, the letter added, “As per the Supreme Court guidelines, the hate speech will attract offences under 153A, 153B, 295A and 505 of the IPC. However, the Tamil Nadu Police has not acted on this hate Speech of Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin.”

“Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin has deliberately disturbed peace and tranquility in Tamil Nadu and has to be dealt with in the same manner as every citizen of this country but is safeguarded by the police from action due to the privilege of being the son of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Your Excellency, we request you to kindly instruct the DGP of the state to action on the complaints immediately, FIR be filed, and action be taken as per the guidelines laid by the Honourable Supreme Court of India,” the BJP leaders demanded.

Udhyanidhi on Sanatan Dharma

Udhayanidhi Stalin during a public address on September 2 made some contentious comments on Sanatan Dharma, evoking massive criticism from the BJP. "I thank the organisers of this conference for giving me the opportunity to deliver a special address. You have kept the name of the conference as 'Sanatana Abolition Conference' rather than 'Anti-Sanatana Conference', I appreciate that. Few things cannot be opposed and needs to be abolished only,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son said during his speech.

"We can't oppose Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate them, that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather than opposing Sanatan, it should be eradicated. The name Sanatana is from Sanskrit. It is against Social Justice and equality," he added.