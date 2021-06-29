Tamil Nadu BJP Protests Against DMK's Ally For Insulting 'Jai Hind'; Flays CM Stalin

The Tamil Nadu BJP unit staged a protest at Tiruchengode against Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK) MLA ER Eswaran on Tuesday for insulting the term 'Jai Hind' in the state Assembly and vowed to continue raising patriotic slogans. DMK ally and KMDK MLA ER Eswaran had claimed that the term 'Jai Hind' had not been used after the Governor's address and claimed that it had made Tamil Nadu proud, the video of which was shared by BJP's K Annamalai. Taking to Twitter, Tamil Nadu BJP president and MLA L Murugan shared a video of the massive protest at Namakkal district against ER Eswaran led by Sathyamoorthy.

BJP protests against DMK ally for insulting 'Jai Hind'

('Massive protest in Namakkal district, Tiruchengode, condemning legislator Eeswaran for insulting 'Jai Hind' slogan in the assembly Many people participated in the demonstration led by the district chairman Mr Sathyamoorthy,' BJP's L Murugan wrote on Twitter)

('We will continue to raise patriotic slogans !!! Jai Hind!!!' BJP's L Murugan added)

Tamil Nadu BJP leader and former IPS officer K Annamalai expressed displeasure over the celebration of the non-use of the term 'Jai Hind' after the Governor's address by a DMK ally in the state Assembly. Sharing a video of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) MLA ER Eswaran hailing the boycott of the term 'Jai Hind' at the conclusion of the Governor's address, BJP leader Annamalai claimed that political discourse in Tamil Nadu had stooped to a new low and hit out at the DMK ally for the celebration.

BJP's Tamil Nadu In-charge CT Ravi wondered whether such politicians 'belong to Bharata Mata or not'.

War of words over Centre Vs Union govt

Earlier, Annamalai lashed out at DMK for using ‘Ondriya Arasu’ (Union govt) instead of 'Mathiya Arasu' (Central govt), warning it to not 'play with fire' by altering words. In a series of tweets recollecting the integration of Indian states into one nation, he reminded CM MK Stalin that the state 'Tamil Nadu' itself came into existence after 1967 from the Madras Province. Praying DMK to not a new history for the state, he asked why DMK has now changed the terminology while using it in their previous governments from 2006-11 when UPA was in power (2004-2014).

On Wednesday, in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin asserted that the state government would refer to the Centre as the 'Union Government' and not as 'central government'. Claiming that it wasn't a 'social crime' to refer to the Centre as the 'Union government', he justified it stating 'India shall be a union of states' was present in the first line of the Constitution. Pointing out that the union of states is what led to the formation of the Union government, the Tamil Nadu CM highlighted that the DMK had identified India as the 'Indian Union' in its election manifesto in the year 1957 and stated that the party had continued to do so since then.

Quoting the speech of CN Annadurai from January 25, 1963, CM Stalin said that political sovereignty was upheld by the people, as per the Constitution and that legal sovereignty was divided between the federal union and its constituents. He also cited Rajaji on 'discarding excessive interference from the Centre' and 'Samashti' - the word coined by poet Ma Po Si to note that there was no harm in using 'Union government' and that they would continue to do so. DMK has often opposed the BJP-led Central govt over most policies, alleging Hindi imposition on Tamil Nadu.