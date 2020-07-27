Tamil Nadu BJP Slams Congress For Flouting COVID Norms In 'Speak For Democracy' Protest

As Congress' "Speak Up for Democracy" campaign reaches Tamil Nadu, the BJP has hit out at the grand-old party for violating social distancing norms amid the pandemic, alleging that the Congress was fighting its own people by flouting COVID protocols. "They are fighting against the people and the judiciary by not following health guidelines issued by the government. These laws were enforced to contain the spread of the virus during a pandemic but these people are disobeying it," said Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy to news agency ANI.

The Tamil Nadu Congress MPs and district secretaries on Monday staged a protest outside the Raj Bhavan in Chennai called "Save Democracy and Save Constitution" against the BJP, to express their solidarity with the Rajasthan Government which has been witnessing a massive crisis owing to infighting which Congress claims is BJP's 'conspiracy' against their government.

Lashing out at the Tamil Nadu Congress, Narayanan Thirupathy said, "They should show courtesy towards people and not the party's cause. The state government should take strict action against the protestors, he added. And what are they fighting against? The court and the judiciary?"

Tamil Nadu: Congress workers and leaders, including state Congress chief KS Alagiri, protest near Governor's office in Chennai under their nationwide 'Save Democracy and Save Constitution' campaign. pic.twitter.com/UNGGPS9xt5 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

Congress writes letter to Governor

The Indian National Congress has launched a nationwide campaign "Speak Up for Democracy" to protest against BJP alleging that they were using the pandemic situation to topple elected governments across the country.

Meanwhile, in the latest development in the Rajasthan political drama, Congress leaders Salman Khurshid, Ashwani Kumar and Kapil Sibal on Monday wrote to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra over CM Gehlot's proposal to convene the Assembly. Earlier in the day, sources had said that no decision had been taken on the Assembly session.

The letter by the Congress leaders comes amid the constant back-and-forth happening between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Governor, with the former demanding that the Assembly session be held at the earliest so that he can quell fears over the stability of his government.

