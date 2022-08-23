Tamil Nadu: BJP Slams Fin Min PTR's 'British Raj 2.0' Remark, Calls It 'verbal Diarrhoea'

BJP lashed out at the Tamil Nadu Finance Minister and DMK leader Palanivel Thiagarajan after he erupted a row by comparing the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre to British rule. On June 2, while speaking against the motion at the Oxford Union debate on “The British Raj lives”, Palanivel lauded the diverse background of the UK Cabinet. He stated that the Centre was functioning in a manner akin to the British running the affairs of India from Delhi.

BJP slams DMK leader's 'British Raj 2.0' remark

Tamil Nadu BJP state secretary and spokesperson SG Suryah slammed the Finance Minister for badmouthing India on foreign soil and termed his remark as 'verbal diarrhoea'. He also stated that the DMK leader has no about India's culture as he is a US citizen turned Indian citizen recently.

"The verbal diarrhoea of the Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan is not only bad for the opposition but also for his own party. Every DMK minister including the Chief Minister is very embarrassed with the way their finance minister is behaving. This is not the first time, previously around 2 to 3 years back when a Tamil actor went to Australian soil and commented on India's internal policies, he was the first person to defend and support his views. Today he has done the same thing, going to a foreign land and criticised his own mother country." "This clearly shows Thiagarajan lacks maturity and doesn't understand the functioning of India as he is new to the country. He came to India 4 years back as prior to this he was a US citizen. BJP is not taking his comment seriously and we don't see him as an authorised person making remarks on the behalf of DMK. He is questioning the credentials of the Prime Minister and his comment on India at a foreign land being an elective representative was totally uncalled for," said SG Suresh

BJP national spokesperson Tom Vadakkan also lambasted the Finance minister stating that he is a serial offender. "Earlier too he made many statements which were completely abnormal. I think he has lost it. India is a democracy and we are being led by one of the most dynamic Prime ministers that our country has ever seen. With the DMK Finance minister going and speaking in London on the British raj, I think he has no idea about what the British raj was all about. So, let him go and read the history first and then make the comment on the Centre as this is one of the best governments we have seen so far in terms of development, and inclusiveness."

The BJP leader further added, "As per the protocol, this gentleman shouldn't have been sent out of India because I think his place is somewhere else. If he is making a remark like that it is a reflection on the DMK government on what kind of minister he is. He is sworn by the constitution and after the remark, it won't be civil to call him a representative of the Indian constitution".

