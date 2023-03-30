Tamil Nadu BJP Thanks FSSAI After Rollback Of Mandatory ‘Dahi’ Label On Curd Packets

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday thanked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for rolling back the notification released for making it mandatory to use the word ‘Dahi’ on the printed labels of curd packets. He further appreciated the food regulator for allowing the state-run co-operative milk societies to use their respective regional languages instead of “Dahi” on curd packets.

Sharing the latest press release issued by the FSSAI, the BJP leader took to Twitter and wrote, “On behalf of Tamil Nadu BJP, we thank FSSAI for considering our request for a rollback of the notification released and for allowing the State-run co-operative milk societies to use their respective regional language instead of ‘Dahi’ on curd sachets.”

The development came after Annamalai on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Chairperson of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to rollback its notification, asking the organisation to allow the state-run cooperative societies to use regional names on printed labels of curd packets.

Battle over curd

A massive row erupted in Tamil Nadu after the FSSAI in its earlier order made the use of the word ‘Dahi’ mandatory on curd packets, making the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu allege that the Centre is trying to impose the Hindi language in the southern state.

Criticising FSSAI for the move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Twitter write, “The unabashed insistences of Hindi Imposition have come to the extent of directing us to label even a curd packet in Hindi, relegating Tamil & Kannada in our own states. Such brazen disregard to our mother tongues will make sure those responsible are banished from the South forever.”

The unabashed insistences of #HindiImposition have come to the extent of directing us to label even a curd packet in Hindi, relegating Tamil & Kannada in our own states.



The controversy erupted after the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), also known as Nandini, board of directors opposed the order alleging “imposition of Hindi”.

Dahi-Thayir row

Following FSSAI’s statement, Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Dairy development SM Nasar said that the instructions from FSSAI will not be implemented in the state and that curd packets will continue to be labelled as “thayir” (the Tamil equivalent of the word curd).

The letter received by the Karnataka Milk Federation signed by FSSAI’s Joint Director (Science and Standard) said, “Dahi can be labelled as per the following examples, Dahi (Curd), Dahi (Mosaru), Dahi (Zaamut daud), Dahi (Tayir), Dahi (Perugu) or Dahi (Tair) etc., based on the regional nomenclature used in different states for Dahi.”