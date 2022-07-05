Tamil Nadu: BJP To Launch Year-long 'Padayatra' If DMK Govt Fails To Fulfil Poll Promises

K Annamalai, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu Chief, hit out at the ruling DMK government in the state, accusing the party of failing to fulfil its promises made to the people. The leader on Tuesday also went on to say that the BJP workers will hold a 'padayatra' all over Tamil Nadu if the promises remain unfulfilled.

Speaking at the hunger strike held in Chennai's Valluvarkotam constituency, Annamalai said, "If the 505 election promises are not fulfilled by December 31, the padayatra will start on January 1 and end on December 31 in the Gopalapuram area. BJP workers should be ready to give up all their family income for a year and go on a padayatra. Prepare for it in the next five months."

The BJP leader also claimed that the party workers will walk to all the 77,000 polling booths in the state of Tamil Nadu in their journey to each and every village by foot, to spread the message of Prime Minister Modi's schemes for the people.

Shortly after the new Eknath Shinde-BJP government was installed in Maharashtra, Annamalai referred to the Maharashtra CM and said that Tamil Nadu is waiting for a Shinde to emerge, amid reports of a minister post for Member of Legislative Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin.

"A Shinde will leave here like a ministerial post waiting for Udayanidhi. We do not know how many kilometres the journey entails. We are yet to calculate it. We want to have 25 MPs from TN in PM Modi's next government is 150 MLAs in the assembly election," the Tamil Nadu BJP chief added citing an example of the newly-elected Maharashtra government

BJP slams DMK's demand of a 'separate Tamil Nadu'

On Sunday, July 3, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja warned the Centre to not force the party to toe the line of Periyar and revive old ideologies and demands, most notably the 'Separate Tamil Nadu' campaign from 50 years ago. While addressing an event in Namakkal, the leader urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to grant TN 'autonomy' and alleged that the Centre was enjoying greater powers, leaving the state to the mercy of the Union Government.

Annamalai, came down heavily on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) threat to revive the 'separate Tamil Nadu' demand. Taking to Twitter, the leader remarked that when questioned over its corrupt power, the DMK had pulled out the 'oldest trick' by demanding state autonomy, but they needed to be reminded that this was not the 1960s.

He further stated that with ex-cabinet ministers of DMK facing trial for corruption charges, making vile threats such as this was a display of the party's desperation. "Falling popularity after failing promises, the TN CM should invent a better excuse for not delivering instead of pushing their defunct propaganda," he said.

The @arivalayam party believes they are entitled to plunder the state when in power, and if questioned, they will pull out their oldest trick called “State autonomy” and propagate separatism; they better be reminded that this is not the 60s.



1/3 — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) July 4, 2022

(With inputs from ANI)