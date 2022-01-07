Tamil Nadu BJP Urges Governor To Take Up PM's Security Breach Issue With President Kovind

Amid the rising furore over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai and other BJP leaders met the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday and urged him to take up the issue of the security breach with President Ram Nath Kovind.

While noting the seriousness of the issue, the BJP leaders stated that despite losing their stalwart leaders and two previous Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi to terrorism, the Congress party had failed to understand the gravity of the issue.

.@BJP4TamilNadu leaders met Our Hon Gov, His Exc Shri R N Ravi avl & apprised him about the security failure during Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s recent visit to Punjab



We have also strongly condemned the lackadaisical attitude of the Punjab @INCIndia government in this episode pic.twitter.com/Ha7XyJYGPI — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) January 7, 2022

The Tamil Nadu BJP had also contended that the Congress-led Punjab government had shown dereliction in providing optimal security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab on January 5.

TN BJP argues enough evidence to prove PM Modi's security was compromised

Furthering their argument, Tamil Nadu BJP leaders said that there was enough evidence to prove that Prime Minister Modi’s security was compromised. The BJP made the following arguments:

1. Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Punjab were absent with PM Modi during his visit to launch Central Government projects.

2. There were negligence and irregularities in the Security arrangements made by the Punjab Government, wherein sensitive information like Prime Minister's route maps were leaked.

3. Also, the Prime Minister's itinerary was leaked and circulated by the Congress IT Cells, MPS, MLAs and other senior politicians, disclosing the encrypted details of the Prime Minister's Office and Special Protection Group in public.

MHA summons 14 Punjab Police officials to investigate security lapse

This comes at a time when the investigations in the matter are underway. Tamil Nadu BJP asserted that they are confident that appropriate actions will be taken to address this issue. On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)-constituted Committee has summoned 14 top police officials, including Punjab DGP, who were responsible for the Prime Minister's security during his visit to Punjab's Ferozpur on January 5. Fourteen Punjab police officials, including the Punjab police chief S Chattopadhyay, Punjab ADGP, Patiala IGP and Ferozpur DIG, were summoned by the committee. Besides, the MHA issued a notice to the Bathinda Police chief asking asked him to submit his response by 5 pm on January 8.

Image: ANI/ PTI