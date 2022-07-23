Tamil Nadu: BJP Workers Hold Protests Against Proposed Power Tariff Hike In State

BJP workers in Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Karate Thiagarajan staged protests against the proposed hike of electricity tariffs by the state government. This follows the decision of the state government to increase electricity prices on July 18, for the customers of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), by Rs 27.50 per month for those using upto 200 units and 65 paise per unit rise for railways and educational institutions.

However, the government said the decision has been taken without putting the people under stress and 42% of the households have been kept out of the ambit of the increase.

Tamil Nadu's Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji stated the power tariffs are hiked on the proposal of the central government, who would qualify the state for providing central subsidies only after the mounting debt on the power utilities is slashed. Over the last decade, TANGEDCO has acquired a debt of Rs 12,647 crore.

Tamil Nadu | BJP workers, headed by party leader Karate Thiagarajan, stage a protest against the state government over the proposed hike in power tariff. pic.twitter.com/GXaz0eSYDr — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

‘Centre had asked Tamil Nadu to raise power tariffs’: Electricity minister

As per the tariff hike, a tariff of Rs 275 will be levied for 601-700 units consumed for a billing period, Rs 155 for 501-600 units, Rs 298.50 (per month) for above 500 units, Rs 147.50 (per month) for 301-400 units and a hike of Rs 27.50 (per month) has been proposed for those using up to 200 units. About 65 paise per unit hike is proposed for railways and educational institutions.

There is no change for prices to power looms and they will continue to get free power for upto 750 units.

"The Central government has written 28 times to the Tamil Nadu government insisting upon restructuring the power tariff. It said the State would not get central subsidy if the debts were not reduced," Senthil Balaji said.

Annamalai refutes claims of ‘Centre’s proposal to hike power tariffs’

Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai on July 19 stated the claims made by the TN government about the Centre’s proposal to raise the electricity tariffs are incorrect.

He said the government had planned to provide subsidy to the state on the fulfilment of three conditions - reducing the gap between power generation and selling prices; providing rates of electricity annually before April and informing about the measures for the revamp of TANGEDCO.

IMAGE: PTI / ANI