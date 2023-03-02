Tamil Nadu By-polls 2023: Congress' EVKS Elangovan Emerges Victorious, Defeats AIADMK

The Congress party emerged victorious in the by-polls held in Tamil Nadu's Erode (East) constituency. A couple of hours after the postal ballots were counted and the electronic voting machines started to reveal the trends, Congress leader EVKS Elangovan was seen contesting a battle with AIADMK's candidate KS Thennarasu. However, as the counting of votes came to the end, the DMK-led alliance's Congress candidate emerged victorious and sealed the contest with a total of 69,742 votes.

After the Congress candidate started leading with a huge margin of votes in the afternoon, several videos made rounds on social media platforms where Congress workers were seen celebrating the victory. It looked like the Congress party leaders and workers were confident about their win in the Erode (East) by-polls.

Before the announcement of the final result, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, said, "Everybody expected this and our party people were very confident they would win. We are going to win that seat with a huge margin. People are pro-DMK-Congress alliance."

Why was there bypoll in Erode East constituency?

According to the Election Commission, the by-poll at the Erode (East) constituency was held on February 27 where the constituency recorded 74% voting.

The by-poll in the Erode (East) constituency was necessitated after the death of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa earlier this year. Thirumahan, son of Elangovan, died of a cardiac arrest on January 04 at the age of 46.

Apart from Erode (East) constituency, results of byelections to one assembly constituency each in Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and two assembly seats in Maharashtra were also declared.