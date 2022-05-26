Tamil Nadu: Chennai Police Arrest 4 Accused In BJP Worker's Murder Case From Salem

In the latest development pertaining to the murder of BJP's Central Chennai SC/ST wing president Balachandran, the Chennai police on Thursday arrested four accused in the case and brought them to Chennai from Salem district. Notably, the family of Balachandran had said on Wednesday that they would not take the body until the culprits were arrested. The police officials reported that they are investigating the matter and also examining CCTV footage for further investigation

Vendetta politics to kill Oppn leader should not happen: BJP's Sunil Deodhar

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar, while speaking to the media regarding the incident, slammed the ruling DMK government and said, “This vendetta politics to kill opposition leader should not happen. The murder of Balachandran is very disturbing. BJP will go ahead with agitation and will create awareness in people.”

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Opposition leader and AIADMK veteran Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday lashed out at the incumbent DMK administration over Balachandran's death The AIADMK leader went on to allege that Chennai has turned into a murder city because of the failure of the ruling DMK government.

Launching yet another scathing attack after the death of the BJP worker, the AIADMK leader alleged that the social enemies no longer fear the government and the death of Balachandran in a crowded city is a testimony to that. The AIADMK leader further said, "As I said yesterday, murders are on the rise in Tamil Nadu, especially in Chennai, and the capital is turning into a murder city. A political figure was hacked to death in a crowded area in Chennai last evening. This is because the fear of the police among social enemies is completely gone. It also blatantly shows that illegal activities have increased in Tamil Nadu due to this."

தமிழகத்தில்,குறிப்பாக சென்னையில் கொலை சம்பவங்கள் அதிகரித்து,தலைநகர் கொலைநகராக மாறி இருக்கிறது என நேற்று நான் தெரிவித்திருந்த நிலையில்,

நேற்று மாலையே சென்னையில் மக்கள் நடமாட்டம் அதிகமுள்ள பகுதியில் அரசியல் பிரமுகர் ஒருவர் வெட்டி கொல்லப்பட்டிருக்கிறார்.

Balachandran's murder case

On May 24, BJP's Central Chennai SC/ST wing president Balachandran was hacked to death by three unidentified assailants in Chintadripet, a neighbourhood in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. The BJP member was killed when his security guard took a break for tea, according to reports.

BJP worker Balachandran was given a security guard by the Tamil Nadu government as he suspected that his life was in danger. In the light of the same, PSO Balakrishnan accompanied Balachandran to Chintadripet's Sami Nayakar Street. PSO Balakrishnan went to a neighbouring tea store while Balachandran waited there conversing. On a two-wheeler, a gang of three persons arrived at the scene, assassinated the BJP worker, and then fled. The BJP worker was seriously injured. Balachandran was assassinated in a crowded location, and hence the incident caused a stir. Further investigation is underway.