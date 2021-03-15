Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami Files Nomination; Urges Centre To Repeal CAA

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami on Monday filed his nomination from the Edappadi constituency ahead of the assembly elections in the state where he vowed to persuade the Centre to revoke the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Calling AIADMK the 'only party' protecting the rights of minorities, the Tamil Nadu CM said that he would insist on the revocation of the Act.

"AIADMK government is the government which will protect the minorities, we have announced that we will insist center to revoke the CAA, AIADMK is the only party which protects the interest of minorities, Hence they all have kept to demand to us, We will insist that to the union government," said E Palaniswami.

EPS, Stalin promise revocation of CAA in the manifesto

Releasing its poll manifesto on Sunday, ruling AIADMK promised that it would urge the Centre to repeal CAA apart from promising one government job per home, dual citizenship for Sri Lankan refugees and free home appliances like washing machines and solar stoves etc. Even ahead of the polls, CM EPS withdrew cases against anti-CAA protestors.

Reacting to ally AIADMK's U-turn on CAA, BJP Spokesperson Narayan Tirupathi said, "They have said that they will try to convince them. We will try to explain to AIADMK that CAA will not affect any Indian or Tamilian". When asked why AIADMK switched after voting for CAA in Parliament, he said,"After that, we have seen a lot of anti-CAA protests which was dealt well by AIADMK. They have said that they will ask Centre to repeal CAA, so we will convince them and other Opposition".

Notably, DMK chief MK Stalin has also promised that if voted to power, the Central government will be urged to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act. It has also said that the Centre would be requested to include Sri Lanka in CAA and to give citizenship to Lankan Tamil refugees living in camps in India." I would like to reiterate again that a resolution will be passed in the assembly (if DMK is voted to power) and will raise its voice for scrapping CAA," Stalin said in a statement.

The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to go to polls on April 6, with results to be declared on May 2.